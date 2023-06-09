Thank You Covid: Turning challenges into opportunities after the crisis

The learning I had from counselling was my feelings were valid. I didn’t have to feel upset or shame about them. I also worked a lot on my self-esteem
A 36-year-old Co Laois man, who has lived through some dark moments and found them to be opportunities for personal growth and transformation, has written a book, published just in time for this year’s Men’s Health Week, which runs from next Monday.
“The counsellor explained that when a long relationship ends, it’s generally a slow process towards breaking up — you can be somewhat glad it’s over. Whereas in a new relationship, it’s still the honeymoon phase. You’re full of hope and expectation and you haven’t seen the full personality. And because it ended during the pandemic, it felt all the more isolating and lonely.
- Thank You Covid: Gratitude, Resilience, and Growth in Crisis: Learning from Heartbreak in the Pandemic, €13, available on amazon.com
- If you are affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.ie, or visit samaritans.ie to find your nearest branch.
- Kick-start Men’s Health Week with a webinar on Monday, June 12 (12 noon) with Dr Mark Rowe, an expert in positive health and lifestyle medicine, author and TedX speaker. Webinar will include advice on issues of concern to men from experienced men’s health practitioners, and launch of new ‘Action Man – ten top tips for men’s health’ booklet. Book at: exa.mn/webinar-registration