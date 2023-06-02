Five things runners need to know ahead of Cork City Marathon, including hydration

Go easy on your body:

"At this stage, the most important thing is not to get injured. You have all the training done, so any kind of hard training you do now is not going to be of any benefit. What you're trying to do really, at this stage, is to rest up, and to make sure that all your muscles are in perfect order.

"I don't run on Friday or Saturday for a marathon on Sunday. Maybe a walk or something like that, to keep ticking over a little bit. Some people feel they have to go for a run, mentally, that they'd feel wrong, resting. And if that's the case, I would say just go for it, a very, very easy run on Friday or whatever.

"But at this stage, really, I think the important thing is to give your body the time to recover and be in the best possible shape for Sunday morning."

Take care with food:

Runners setting off at the start of the 2008 Cork City marathon. Pic: Richard Mills

"One of the key things with runners is generally, is that they'd be minding their diets a little bit all along, trying to be as healthy as possible, and doing lots of training. The last few days are nearly the opposite, like, you're resting a bit more, and you're eating that little bit more.

"A lot of people carbo-load in the two or three days before the race. Personally, what I do is, I would just eat a little bit more. Try to keep things healthy enough, pasta and rice. Most important of all, is that its stuff that kind of agrees with yourself. Stick with foods that you're well accustomed to, eat that little bit more, to build up towards the race, you know, but don't overdo it, either.

"Be sensible, eat more often, rather than eating big, huge meals, keep it reasonably healthy."

Hydrate often, and well in advance:

Competitors running along Camden Place at the 13th annual Cork City Marathon. Pic: Darragh Kane

"From running a long time it comes naturally to drink a lot more water, but if people are doing their first marathon, it's important from today on to start taking that little bit more water on board.

"I stay away from fizzy drinks and stuff like that, maybe the odd sports drink, but water is the key, really. Keep sipping away, keep drinking all day long, today, and tomorrow and Saturday. It's vital on race day, during the race, not to overhydrate. It's a mistake a lot of people make, that I would have made myself in a lot of my earlier marathons.

"You see a water table, and you think you're going to have to drink at this table, and drink at the next one, then before you know it, you've too much on board and washing the salts out of your body. It's important not to drink anymore on race day than you would on your long runs. Even with an extra six miles, drink that bit more, but not full bottles at every water station.

"There are lots of water stations on the course, and the reason they're there is because people are thirsty at different points in the race, but that doesn't mean that you have to drink a bottle at every water station because if you do, you can find yourself in a lot of trouble later on. Keep hydrated going into it, rather than over-hydrated during."

Comfort is key:

Trevor Edwards and Brian Newman, both Bweeng Trail Blazers, out on-course at the 2019 Cork City Marathon.

"It's a big day, but not the day to try anything new, really. My advice would be to wear the same running gear that you had been wearing in your long runs, and I certainly wouldn't be advising people to add anything new on race day. The same thing with runners: ideally, you'd have a reasonably new pair of runners that you would have got maybe in the past, but not brand new. Keep the same gear that you've had all along.

"On the morning of the race, when you're actually standing on the starting line, you'll be quite cold, so it could be good to have maybe a zip-up top or something like that, and have your racing gear underneath it. You can hand that to someone at the starting line, a friend, or whoever is at the race with you, or if you want to wear an old one and discard it, and it'll be picked up for charity. Keep warm on the starting line, and remember that once you're running, you're going to heat up quickly enough, so keep your running clothes light."

Mental preparation:

Runners on the South Link during the 2018 Cork City Marathon. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

"A key thing if you can do it is to get one good night's sleep, either tonight or Friday night, it's gonna be very difficult to get a good night's sleep on Saturday night before the race, because you're a little bit on edge, and there's an early night start. I don't think it's really possible to relax, so I think people that are trying to get a good night's sleep on a Saturday night, would be probably better off trying to get a good night's sleep on Friday.

"Then, during the race, no matter how good an athlete is, there's going to be times during the race that they're finding it difficult, and I think it's a case of hanging in there for those difficult bits. You can regain a little bit of energy, and you can just stay in there, you might be able to pick up again a bit later on."

...and one more thing:

Richard Cronin, Ballintemple, getting and giving some family support from young Tom, Hannah and Pia, as he comes up to the finishing line during the 2011 Cork City Marathon. Pic: Richard Mills

"If it's your first marathon, or if it's your hundredth, a marathon is a big thing. an achievement. Look at it positively — it's great to be back on the streets of Cork, with record numbers running in the race. It's these kinds of occasions that we really missed during the pandemic, it was really difficult to train when you'd nothing to train for. Take in the atmosphere, enjoy the crowd, and be as positive as you can about it."

For more information, head to https://www.corkcitymarathon.ie/