Natural health: I wake up and can't get back to sleep  

I have no trouble going to sleep — the problem is I wake about four hours later and on the hour after that. I’m a man in my early 60s and feel tired most of the time. What can I do?

Getting to sleep in the first place is one half of the equation solved; now you need to get to a place where you can get a full night’s sleep.

Waking during the night can often be a case of needing to nourish and support the nervous system. As a herbalist, I make sleep teas and remedies that include hops, valerian, and skullcap. As a tea, these herbs are far more palatable when taken with rooibos (South African red bush). Rooibos doesn’t contain caffeine, has a delightful warm vanilla-like flavour, and is packed with nourishing antioxidants.

Combine all four herbs (including the rooibos) in equal parts and use a teaspoon of the blend per cup of boiling water. Steep for five minutes or so, and drink a cup two hours before bedtime.

Other valuable nerve tonic herbs include black and blue cohosh root, wood betony, mistletoe, and crampbark.

By working to support healthy nerve function, you are also addressing the underlying cause of your broken sleep. Nerve tonics nourish and feed the nervous system and can help repair the myelin sheath covering the nerve cells. As a bonus, the tonics can help address any mild pain issues that can contribute to restless sleep.

It is also important to consider potential caffeine sources as it reduces serotonin production. Caffeine disrupts sleep and can impact digestion, moods, appetite, and cognitive function. Coffee, cola, energy drinks, tea (black, green, and white — using the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant), and chocolate all contain caffeine.

I’m sweating profusely due to the warm weather. It seems to worsen during the evening when my face gets sweaty. I’m 55, so over the worst of menopause symptoms. Other than staying hydrated, what would you suggest?

Staying hydrated is essential — even better, add a squeeze of lemon or lime, a splash of fruit juice, or a pinch of salt to your water to keep your electrolytes up. Another option during this hot weather is to make a concentrated herbal infusion using cooling herbs such as peppermint and spearmint and dilute it with iced water. Not only is this cooling and soothing internally, but you can also spritz or dab it on your face to cool it.

You might also like to include a herb recommended to reduce excessive sweating. Sage (Salvia officinalis) is commonly linked with night sweats and hot flushing associated with menopausal changes but is equally effective in treating heavy perspiration is an issue.

The sympathetic nervous system controls sweat glands. The eccrine sweat glands open directly onto the surface of our skin and mainly stabilise our body temperature by secreting a clear, odourless fluid. Breath work is one of the best ways to calm and regulate these glands.

Profuse sweating can occur for many reasons, the most obvious being the body attempting to thermoregulate.

Excessive sweating can be caused by dietary sensitivities, hormonal imbalances, and in extreme cases a condition called hyperhidrosis.Dietary sensitivities can trigger sweating because sweating is a very effective and gentle method of removing toxins when the body is overburdened. (We utilise this process during saunas and sweat lodges.)

If you suspect the sweating issue is a final hurrah to menopausal symptoms, then it is a good idea to support your liver, as this hard-working organ works hard in processing hormones during menopause. Milk thistle is one of the top herbs for liver support since it helps to reduce the toxic load while stimulating liver regeneration and repair.

