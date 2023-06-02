Back to basics: working with patients' lifestyles to treat back pain

AN estimated 91% of Irish adults report suffering from back pain.

In a survey commissioned by the Spine Excellence Clinic, in Limerick, last year, 46% of those with back problems reported missing either work or college because of their pain.

Lack of exercise, weight gain, and stress are among the causes, while the number of people working from home is not helping.

No one therapy or approach works better than any other for chronic low back pain. What is effective is a bespoke cocktail of treatments tailored to your needs, an holistic approach shown to be effective in a new study involving University of Limerick researchers.

In the multi-centre investigation, Kieran O’Sullivan, associate professor of physiotherapy at University of Limerick, and a consortium of scientists, including researchers from Curtin University and Macquarie University in Australia, showed that a personalised care approach helped 500 people with back pain to ‘join the dots’ and recognise their unique pain triggers.

The new approach is also cost-effective, saving an estimated €3,000 per person, primarily because they were able to attend work.

Their findings, published in The Lancet medical journal, outlined significant improvements in pain intensity and disability among back-pain sufferers, most of whom had been trying to alleviate their pain for an average of four years before the study.

“For years, there were misconceptions about back pain being purely a physical condition, but we now know that, for most people, it is influenced by physical and psychological factors,” Mr O’Sullivan says.

“In a very small sub-group of people who are screened for back pain, there is a physical cause uncovered that they need to be worried about, but for the majority, issues such as sleep, diet, activity, stress levels and mood all play a role in the condition.”

A gap in understanding means that most people are directed to traditional, more passive treatment approaches, such as massage, spinal manipulation, medication, and injections.

“In reality, everyone is different and once we know more about each individual’s circumstances, we can start to develop a unique treatment plan that will work for them,” Mr O’Sullivan says.

“For one person with back pain, the treatment emphasis might be on improving function and the ability to move and bend their back; for another, it might be on reducing tension and anxiety that is making their pain worse.”

Mr O’Sullivan adds that “there is a culture of fear around back pain”, so that many people avoid seeking help and advice from medical professionals. Ignoring it can lead to more problems.

As the number of back-pain sufferers increases, it is clear there is no single solution.

“For some, particularly those who are worried they might cause themselves more harm by exercising, the focus is on regaining confidence so that they can be active in a way that improves their back health without cause stress,” Mr O’Sullivan says.

“For others, the focus may be more on their sleep, stress or general health.”

Physiotherapist and UL lecturer Kieran O'Sullivan has a special interest in back pain. Pic: Brian Arthur

If you are one of the many with back pain, here’s what to consider:

Is yoga a good thing for back health?

Yoga won’t resolve your back pain, but done carefully, with an instructor and as part of a wider approach, it might bring some benefits, according to a recent Cochrane review of 21 trials involving more than 2,000 participants in their 40s or 50s.

Lead Cochrane author Susan Wieland, of the Centre for Integrative Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, reported that three months of yoga might help people with chronic, non-specific low back pain, but says it’s unknown whether it offers more benefits than other forms of exercise.

“Our findings suggest that yoga may lead to improving back-related function and reducing back pain by a small amount,” says Ms Wieland.

“But they also suggest there may be little or no difference between yoga and other back-focused exercise, in terms of improvements in back-related function at three and six months.”

Does Pilates ease back pain?

Devotees of Pilates claim the low-impact stretching and resistance exercise is unrivalled at strengthening the core muscles that wrap around the spine to support good posture.

When researchers from Italy recently reviewed 11 papers on Pilates and back pain for a study in the journal European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, they concluded that it helps improve muscle strength and endurance and “may decrease pain and movement restrictions”.

Daniel Belavy, an associate professor at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition at Deakin University in Australia, also found Pilates helpful for some people with low back pain, in his review of the effects of different types of exercise for a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

However, he also said that it should be part of an overall activity routine and might not make much difference if done in isolation.

Is running bad for your back?

Any movement —running and walking included — is essential for long-term back health and might ward off pain.

To test the effects of running, Professor Belavy recruited 79 adults, one-third of whom were non-exercisers and the others either ‘long-distance’ runners who covered 50km a week or regular runners who clocked up 12 - 25 miles a week.

All had been running for an average of five years. When Prof Belavy and his team conducted MRI scans of the participants’ spines, the spinal discs of the runners were healthier — plump and containing more fluid — than the non-runners’.

The good news is you don’t need to run fast to gain these benefits. When he analysed forces generated by the body during movement, Prof Belavy found that the biggest gains for spine health came at a pace of about 129-per-minute brisk-walking or slow-jogging steps. A slower or faster pace did not similarly boost disc health.

Will acupuncture ease the pain?

When the back muscles are irritated and inflamed, the spine bypasses the brain to instruct muscles to spasm to protect the back.

Acupuncture can relieve this and is effective for some people, even though no definitive studies suggest it will work. How much of an effect it will have varies from person to person and some of the benefits may be psychological.

People with back pain who had low expectations of acupuncture gained less benefit than people who believed it would work, suggested a study of 485 people at the University of Southampton.

“A Cochrane review found acupuncture to be more effective than no treatment in improving pain and function in the immediate term, but, overall, it was no better than a [control] treatment for relieving pain,” says Mr O’Sullivan. “Yet some individuals might find it helpful in some way.”

Do CBT and talking therapies make a difference?

Cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) is a type of talk therapy that might help some people reduce negative thoughts and behaviours associated with pain.

“A lot of people baulk at the idea that this kind of therapy might work for their backs and they need convincing to try it, but when they do it is extremely helpful in many cases,” Mr O’Sullivan says.

When the research team from Goethe University, headed by Johannes Fleckenstein, included cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as part of an individually tailored treatment plan for people with chronic low back pain, the combination produced an impressive 84% higher success rate, in terms of pain relief, than standard treatment, such as physiotherapy, on its own.

A daily walk will make a difference

If you do nothing else for back health, walk daily. It provides mood-enhancing and analgesic effects that can block pain, and one study, of more than 5,000 middle-aged adults, some of whom had experienced back pain for at least four weeks, found that those who walked for up to an hour at least three times a week were less likely to experience it.

“Keeping the back moving and mobile is very important, and more so if you have let activity levels slide,” says Mr O’Sullivan. “There are a lot of connections. With back pain interrupting sleep and a lack of sleep resulting in fatigue, people are less active, so increasing activity with something as simple as walking is a priority for many.”

Do antidepressants work for back pain?

Experts discourage the use of antidepressants as a first-line treatment for back pain, although they are still sometimes prescribed and some types are believed to be more effective than others.

A recent review of 26 studies on the safety and effectiveness of antidepressant drugs in treating chronic pain conditions, including back pain, was published in the BMJ.

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI) antidepressants, such as duloxetine, work better for back pain.

“Guidelines in Ireland and many other countries are to prescribe fewer scans, injections, and medications for people with persistent back pain, but that doesn’t mean they are never used,” Mr O’Sullivan says. “Ours and other research now confirms that building confidence levels to enable people to try different options is the best approach.”