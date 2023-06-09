Mary Black: My husband has brought me a cup of tea every morning for the last 43 years

It’s been a busy week for the legendary Irish singer Mary Black, but after a long day of interviews, she and her husband, Joe O’Reilly, are off for the weekend and planning an evening drink.

“Joe and I are going to go across the road for a drink. We’re free for the weekend now, but it’s busy. It’s been a busy time,” she says.

The 68-year-old, who lives in Harold’s Cross in Dublin, toured during most of May and will be back on the road in the autumn.

Not surprisingly, music runs in the family, with the Coronas frontman Danny and singer Róisín O following in their mother’s footsteps.

“We’ve two granddaughters now, as well, which keeps us busy,” says Black, a mother of three. “They only live around the corner, so we see lots of them, which is wonderful. My children Danny, Roisin and Conor are all doing well.”

Mary Black has teamed up with Specsavers Ireland to encourage the nation to look after their hearing.

How do you keep fit?

Joe drags me out walking a lot, and we do Pilates when we can - once or twice a week. I’ve taken up a bit of golf because everyone in our house plays golf. All of that keeps me busy.

Do you have a morning routine?

Joe brings me a cup of tea every morning for the last 43 years. No matter where we are, I get my cup of tea. After that, it can vary. It depends on work. We usually go on a walk if we’re not going anywhere or doing anything in particular. When I’m working, it’s one routine and when I’m not working, it’s another.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m good with eating fruit in the morning. I’ve fruit with yoghurt and a bit of Danny’s homemade granola. He always sends over a big jar of it to us.

That’s a healthy start and it goes downhill from that on. But not too bad - I try to be good.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Dark chocolate and a glass of red wine.

What keeps you awake at night?

I’m a bit like my mother - if I’m having trouble sleeping, the worry head comes on me. I think worry would keep me awake, or if I’m watching something on my phone before I go to sleep.

How do you relax?

I do most of the cooking at home, so after I finish dinner, I love a good book. We watch a series on Netflix, and we take it easy that way. We don’t go out as much as we used to. We eat at home and have friends over at the weekend or we go to other people’s houses.

What is your favourite smell?

I love the smell of basil.

When was the last time you cried?

We went to see Elton John in the 3Arena, and we were near the front, which was amazing. Joe and I were going out all through one of his albums early on, which was called Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy. We had a crash in the car while the song ‘Someone Saved My Life’ was playing. When Elton started playing it [at the concert], I started crying and could see the tears in Joe’s eyes.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

To stay active. When you get to a certain age — which I’m coming up to — it’s important to keep yourself moving.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don’t like insincerity and lies. They’re obvious ones, but the truth to me is top of the pile when it comes to what I like in people.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Joni Mitchell. Nelson Mandella would be there too. And definitely Elton John. He’d be a bit of craic. We’ve a piano and all in the house — he could give us a few songs.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

We go down to Kerry a lot and there are some fabulous places there, like Ballydavid Beach. I’ve lots of memories of our kids when they were younger and then the grandkids have been going down, so I think that would be high on the list.

Rathlin Island also has a special place in my heart, because my father is from there and I spent my childhood there in the summertime.