When the mood is different: How sex changes in long-term relationships

“EVERYONE knows there’s no sex after marriage. That’s just the way it is.”

Who said that? Your granny? Your grandad? Nope. With refreshing honesty, it was hot sexy pop star Robbie Williams, married to hot sexy actor Ayda Field. They’ve been married for 13 years and adore each other. But, he recently told an interviewer if his wife suggests sex, he often just shrugs and has a tangerine instead. That’s not a new sex thing, by the way - it’s an orange.

Field joked in another interview that their bedroom was now “a shared workspace”.

They have four children under ten: Everyone also knows that children kill sex. Or as Ethan Hawke put it in the 2004 film Before Sunset, “I feel like I’m running a small nursery with someone I used to date.”

But what if you are in a long-term relationship where there are no children, or the children have grown up, and you still don’t have sex? Does this only happen to older couples? Could Robbie Williams be alluding to what 19th-century theatre star Mrs Patrick Campbell called: “The deep, deep peace of the double bed after the hurly-burly of the chaise-longue”? After all, Williams was famous for his chaise-longue action before meeting Fields.

But it’s not just the middle-aged who experience a drop in sexual activity: 25.8% of millennials (born 1981-1996) are in sexless LTRs, compared with 21% of older, Gen X couples (1965 - 1981) and 10.5% of younger, Gen Z couples (1997-2012).

So what’s going on? What does it mean? Is it inevitable? And why is it so stigmatised?

Let’s start by defining what ‘sexless’ means. It’s broadly accepted as a LTR /marriage where sex happens ten or fewer times a year, or there’s a dry spell of six months of no sex whatsoever. And, yes, in this instance, sex is defined as penetration, and we’re talking about heterosexual couples.

Beyond the common-or-garden drop in sexual activity between couples like Robbie and Ayda, who are covered in small children, there are multiple reasons why couples stop having sex for prolonged periods. And, rest assured, it’s far more common than we think.

Many reasons for sex drought

Maureen McGrath is an Irish-American nurse and sex educator whose TEDx talk on sexless LTRs has been viewed more than 30m times. She lists some of the common factors that can cause sexual disconnection: Bedroom boredom, body image (“we’re very visual, yet may not always take care of our bodies”), depression, mental health issues, alcohol or substance issues, erectile dysfunction (“often unaddressed due to shame or denial or both”), menopause, andropause, developing at different rates to our partner, and — perhaps the simplest reason of all — exhaustion.

“Fatigue is the number one reason people don’t want to have sex,” she says. “Nobody wants to do it when they’re tired.”

These are some of the more biological reasons — the psychological reasons are more deeply rooted. “We have poor sex education, with the focus on avoiding pregnancy,” she says. “We still have slut shaming, rather than talking about pleasure and things like desire discrepancy. We think sex is spontaneous, the Hollywood model where people rip each other’s clothes off. Then when this doesn’t happen to us in real life, we think there’s something wrong with us.”

So what can we do? Go tantric? Resign ourselves to solo sex? Split up?

“Seek the right kind of help,” Ms McGrath says. “A bottle of wine won’t fix it, whereas dealing with underlying issues will. Drop the Hollywood ideal; that kind of sex is not real life. Don’t wait until nighttime when you’re both tired: Make it a priority. Think about responsive desire.”

So instead of waiting to feel in the mood for sex, get on with it, because sexual response is activated by sexual activity, not the other way around, advises McGrath. If both parties are on the same page in terms of commitment and willingness, think of sexual connection like a house plant: It won’t survive without conscious care and maintenance. It needs nurturing.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attending the opening night of the Boy In The Dress at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford Upon Avon.

Porn setting unreal expectations

But what about the millennials? The ones who may not have children, who are younger and fitter, and who you’d imagine would be having far more sex than anyone else? (One of our most ingrained preoccupations with sex is that everyone else is doing it far more than us). “There’s been a massive increase [in sexless millennial LTRs], and it’s very much connected with the availability of porn,” says clinical psychologist Dr Tara Logan Buckley. “Young men are comparing themselves with well-endowed porn actors who can keep going for an hour, while young women are comparing their own bodies to actors with uniformly shaped vulvas, who squirt on orgasm. This does not reflect reality, any more than action movies like Die Hard reflect reality.”

She adds, “It’s not just younger men who are presenting with porn-induced erectile dysfunction; this is happening to middle-aged men too.”

Logan Buckley explains how sex for men broadly involves visual stimulation, followed by physical stimulation, with less emphasis on psychological arousal, while for women it can be the other way around. When a relationship begins, because the couple is hugely attracted to each other, one party often cleaves to the other’s sexual preferences, but if there is a difference in preferences, this is not sustainable. There may also be a lack of open and direct communication.

For instance, says Logan Buckley, if one person is into, say, kink, or quickies or whatever, and the other isn’t, the uninterested party may try to adapt to their partner’s preferences, but as the honeymoon period wanes, so too does the willingness to have the kind of sex that feels inauthentic. This can result in unmet needs for both individuals and a sexless relationship. And that’s before you factor in the bombardment of fake digital sex and the commodification of orgasm: Porn, virtual reality sex, and hyperreal sex dolls.

“We need more education,” says Logan Buckley. “More emphasis on female pleasure, more body positivity, a more grounded perspective on what sex actually is.”

An excellent book to start with is Come As You Are, by sex educator Dr Emily Nagoski, looks into the brakes and accelerators of sexual intimacy and has helpful worksheets that allow you to graph your sexual response and desire levels; this can help by giving you some vocabulary, and therefore better communication. It’s hard to express your needs and desires if you don’t have the language to do so. Also worth reading is Mating In Captivity by Esther Perel, the doyenne of sex therapists.

Fallow periods the norm

Long-term couples are often unwilling to talk about sexless relationships because we regard it as a kind of failure, or dysfunction, despite it affecting so many of us. One US study published in 2018 in Archives of Sexual Behaviour showed how 15% of married people hadn’t had sex in the previous year, and 13.5% hadn’t had sex for five years. Yet admitting we no longer have sex remains taboo, which makes Robbie Williams’ honesty all the more welcome.

One couple I know in their 50s has been together for 30-plus years and hasn’t had sex for over a decade. They’ve been through everything together: children illnesses, bereavement, career changes, travel. They run a small charity and have a loving connection. Just not a sexual one. They have no desire to part, or to look outside the relationship for sex.

It’s when couples are unhappy with a lack of sexual connection that issues arise, and solutions need to be found. For some, the death of sex heralds the death of the relationship, but for those not keen on parting, sexual connection can be reanimated. Slowly and carefully, without killing it with expectation.

“If I’m talking with a couple who have stopped having sex, I’d suggest taking the focus off sex,” says Pauline Joyce, a sex and relationships psychotherapist. “Forget penetration, and focus on connecting with touch. Hands have the most nerve endings after lips and genitalia — focusing on touch moves the focus from the mind to the body.

“Also, ask yourselves: What is sex? Can you have intimacy without penetration? Of course, you can. We don’t all like the same sexual things, just as we don’t all like the same foods. Be open, curious and honest in order to break through.

“It’s important to remember that sex is not always spontaneous. It needs to be factored in; it’s not cinematic. Body image can be a big thing in LTRs as our bodies change with age. Sex requires maintenance: There’s no quick fix.”

Perhaps the most important thing is not to despair if you’re sex life has diminished or ceased altogether. There’s such an emphasis on penetration that it can cause anxiety for men and women. What matters far more than the mechanics is trust and intimacy.

As the poet Rumi put it, ‘Let yourself be drawn by the stronger pull of that which you truly love.’