Working Life: I'm a firm believer in the importance of sleep to our wellbeing

7am

As a firm believer in the importance of sleep to our wellbeing, I don’t get up too early. We live near a beach in Craigantlet, Co Down, and it’s where I head with our dogs, Lowry and Betty. Lowry is named in honour of Shane Lowry, as he arrived the day the Offalyman won the 2019 Open Championship. My husband Noel is a Limerick man who was forced to relocate.

9am

As Inspire is an all-island charity, I’m on the road most days, alternating between head office in Belfast (20 minutes from where we live) and trips to our services across Ireland. I sometimes work from home since covid.

Inspire was originally set up to support people with mental ill health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions. Over the years, we saw the need for mental health support in the

workplace and we began offering therapeutic services, for example, to HSE workers, An Garda Síochána, the Gaelic Players Association.

9.30am

We have six directors in our various divisions, so I catch up with them via the executive leadership team meeting. It’s important to make sure we are working in a joined-up way. Today the meeting is online, but we make sure to hold in-person meetings too.

11am

Our workplace therapeutic and wellbeing service includes training, coaching, mentoring, counselling, trauma-informed therapeutic support and digital wellbeing services. We have just launched our new digital hub, www.inspiresupporthub.org, so I check its progress. Any profit made from the services we sell is invested back into Inspire as we are a social enterprise.

Lunch

A 15-minute walk.

2pm

I prepare the agenda for an upcoming meeting with disability and integration minister Roderic O’Gorman. We want to make him aware of the wider work that we do, but it might also be an opportunity to look at what more can be done in the workplace to help integrate new members of our community, such as Ukrainians and those in direct provision.

3pm

I visit one of our residential services for people with long-term mental ill health. It’s the best part of my job, seeing the people who use our services and hearing firsthand how they’ve been doing.

7pm

Firmly ensconced in the garden where I can combine my two favourite things: gardening and dogs.