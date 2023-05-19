The anatomy of grief: breaking down the silence around the impact of loss and loneliness

Grief is coming in from the cold, helped by newly-published memoirs, podcasts and self-help guides.

January 2023 saw the publication of Cariad Lloyd’s You Are Not Alone, a book inspired by Griefcast, her award-winning podcast.

The book is described as “a road map for anybody who’s ever felt lost in grief or who’d like to help someone ... through theirs”.

Released just a few months before that, A Heart That Works is written by Rob Delaney, star of Amazon Prime series Catastrophe, and is a very personal memoir about the death of Delaney’s young son.

And then we had Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy talking about how directing the movie, Good Grief, helped him “work through [his] own grief”.

Soon to arrive on Netflix, the film sees its central character seek healing in Paris after two devastating losses.

Why grief is getting more airtime now and why people are more inclined to talk about it may well be down to the interruption of our traditional ceremonial grieving processes - wakes, removals, funerals - during the pandemic. The absence of support may have paved the way for deeper discussions around bereavement.

The Covid years saw a plethora of books published on the subject, such as Good Grief: A Journey from Lost to Love, by Valerie Swinton and Fred Kirby, which starts with the personal accounts of the two authors losing their mates to death after long illnesses.

It’s good that grief is getting an airing — it will affect all of us at some stage — and its impacts are multi-dimensional, with some of them catching many by surprise, says Orla Keegan, head of bereavement and education at Irish Hospice Foundation. “There are layers of response to grief — spiritual, social, mental, physical, emotional, effects across employment and finances.”

One grief effect that can stun people is just how physical it all is. “They often worry something’s physically wrong with them. Breathing can be impacted — it becomes fast or shallow. People can get digestive symptoms. They talk about not sleeping, feeling anxious, their heart racing, some get panic attacks,” says Keegan.

Yet grief is a stress, she points out. “So why wouldn’t grief affect our bodies? After all, we live in our bodies.”

A review of ‘broken heart syndrome’, published in 2020, explained how a stressful emotional or physical event causes the left ventricle of the heart to dilate, leading to acute heart failure. The syndrome was first described in Japan in 1990. In a retrospective study of 1,750 patients from Western countries, almost 28% of cases had an emotional trigger and a further near 8% had a physical and emotional trigger. The most common emotional triggers were found to be the death of a loved one, relationship conflicts, fear, anger, and anxiety.

Physiological impact of grief

Joanne Cacciatore, a professor at Arizona State University, works with people who have experienced all kinds of traumatic bereavement. She agrees that people are taken by surprise at how potent grief’s physiological impact can be. Cacciatore lost her daughter in childbirth in the 1990s and soon after wrote about how “every cell in [her] body aches”.

Describing her firsthand experience of just how physical grief’s assault can be, she told the Irish Examiner: “My daughter would be 29 now. I 100% experienced that physical effect. Sleep was elusive. Food was hard to get past the grapefruit in my throat.”

When working with the bereaved, Cacciatore says there isn’t much on the physical impact front she hasn’t seen.

“One of the most common is gastrointestinal distress. People’s digestive systems don’t work as usual. I commonly see global pain — the body hurts all over, back, legs, bones, headache. People just have pain. It can be non-specific.

“The next most common symptom would be around immune function — people get sick more often.”

But Cacciatore mentions a caveat: “Some of the symptoms can have their roots in behaviour changes, so it can be a little hard to tease out what’s grief versus what’s the behaviour.

“When a loss happens, we don’t sleep as well, so our sleep cycle is impacted. We may consume more alcohol, and may not eat as healthily as normal. So some of those behaviours will impact physical health.”

The crossover between emotional and physical distress Cacciatore refers to is backed up by research. A 2003 neuroimaging study found that the brain responds in the same way to physical pain as it does to emotional pain, with the anterior insula and anterior cingulate cortex being activated in both instances.

Joanne Cacciatore, American professor

So little understanding of grief

Rachel Warren, senior policy and research manager for carers, relationships and bereavement at British end-of-life charity, Marie Curie, says there’s very little understanding of grief in general among the public. As part of the UK Commission on Bereavement — whose report, ‘Bereavement is Everyone’s Business’, was published in 2022 — more than 1,000 bereaved adults and 100-plus bereaved children described a lack of understanding and acknowledgement of the impact of grief from family, friends, employers, and in educational settings.

“We heard from more than 1,000 bereaved adults and 100-plus bereaved children, who described a lack of understanding and acknowledgement of the impact of grief from family, friends, employers, and in educational settings.

“What’s poorly understood too is that everybody experiences grief differently — and that every time an individual experiences a different bereavement, they experience grief differently.”

The UK Commission also highlighted people’s surprise at the physiological effects of grief. “They were unprepared for how overwhelming these could be,” says Warren, adding that Marie Curie counsellors frequently speak to bereaved people who complain of headache, chest pain, sleeplessness, appetite change and gastrointestinal problems.

Grief models can seem to suggest everybody follows a linear progression of grief, which isn’t the case at all, says Warren.

“People can experience waves of grief at different times. And they can experience the physical effects for a long time.”

The UK Commission report pointed out that the emotional impact of bereavement had significant physical manifestations too.

“Respondents described experiencing tiredness and lethargy, an inability to focus, and headaches. Feelings of low energy were sometimes exacerbated by insomnia and changes in appetite.”

The report included feedback from the bereaved. One woman said she “had mind overload and [she] couldn’t sleep”, while some primary school-aged children reported feeling “so tired all the time, [they] can’t focus on things like [they] used to”, and “it makes [them] sad and gives [them] a headache all the time”.

Grief hits body as well as mind

At the Irish Hospice Foundation, Keegan says one of the big messages to the public is that our body is part of our full grief response.

“Grief is a challenge to the way the body works,” she says.

This is why Cacciatore, early in the process of working with a bereaved client, works out a self-care plan with them.

“We look at how do I take care of my physical body because, if I don’t, I can’t care for my emotional body either.”

She believes some losses are so catastrophic, the grief doesn’t go away. “Those losses stay with us through the rest of life, and we have to build the emotional muscle to carry them.

“Taking care of our physical body helps us to build that emotional muscle. For example, if my child has just died, and I’m not sleeping or eating well or not getting out into nature, if I’m not drinking enough water, I’m going to get weaker as time passes. And as I weaken physically, I’m not going to be able to strengthen emotionally.”

Warren says around one in three people will benefit from peer/group support in a non-professional setting to help heal from grief.

“It gives them a chance to speak about their grief and to process it in a more structured way. One in 10 will need a higher level of support, which would be counselling.”

But most, she says, will move through their grief, helped by a combination of their inner resources and the support of loved ones.

Cacciatore sees a tendency in society to put responsibility for the integration of loss on the grieving person. This, she says, is misguided and dangerous.

“The responsibility is not on the grieving person but on the community around them. The community has a moral responsibility to provide support that’s compassionate, tender and nurturing. Without that, it’s much harder for the [bereaved individual] to take care of themselves.

“We have a moral obligation as a society to help someone at their most vulnerable, and there are few times we’re more vulnerable than when a loved one dies. We should show up for people because it’s going to happen to all of us.”

Visit https://hospicefoundation.ie/i-need-help/i-am-bereaved/; IHF bereavement support line on 1800-807077