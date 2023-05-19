Skin cancer: 'The damage caused to my skin started over 30 years ago'

- Slip on clothing and cover your skin as much as possible with long sleeves, collared t-shirts, and clothes made from close-woven material.
- Slop on broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with a SPF of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, which is water resistant. Don’t forget to reapply regularly, particularly after sweating or being in the water. No sunscreen can provide 100% protection - it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade.
- Slap on a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face, ears and neck
- Seek shade, especially between 11am and 3pm. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight. Sit in the cover of trees to avoid direct sunlight.
- Slide on sunglasses with UV protection to protect your eyes.