Skin cancer: 'The damage caused to my skin started over 30 years ago'

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed annually. And the number is rising rapidly with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland projections suggesting the number of people diagnosed each year will double by 2045.

The 2023 Healthy Ireland SunSmart campaign aims to raise awareness of these facts and encourage people to stay safe in the sun as too much exposure can have a detrimental effect.

But it isn’t just ardent sun worshippers who are at risk, as Martin Gillick can attest to. The employee wellbeing manager was diagnosed with skin cancer twice — in 2019 and again last year. Because he had psoriasis, the first time he had cancer — a basal cell carcinoma on his face — it was treated as an area of dry skin that wouldn’t clear, despite applying topical ointments.

He wasn’t overly concerned initially but his GP recommended further investigation.

Because of covid restrictions, he had to have a phone consultation with a dermatologist and send follow-up photographs of the lesion.

“Within a week, I had samples taken so a diagnosis could be made and [after confirmation of cancer], arrangements were made to have surgery to remove it,” Mr Gillick says.

“At the time my biggest worry was regarding the scarring I would be left with following surgery, especially on my face.

“I am not a vain person, but we can all be conscious as to how others will look at us, especially if we have visible scarring.”

The lesion was a form of non-melanoma skin cancer, so no further treatment was needed.

When the Dublin man noticed another lesion last year, this time on his left hand, he didn’t waste time seeking medical advice. He was once again diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer, but it was a squamous cell carcinoma, which is more likely to spread than basal cell carcinoma.

Lifetime working outdoors

Both times he did not require further treatment and says he was lucky, given he had spent a lifetime working outdoors without considering the effects of the sun.

“As a retired member of the Defence Forces, I served numerous overseas missions in the middle east and the Balkans where I would have been exposed to more prolonged periods in the sun,” he says. “Also, much of the work and activities which Defence Forces personnel engage in is outdoors, so this increased the level of exposure I had to the sun and UV rays. I would say that the damage caused to my skin started over 30 years ago and was down to the lack of awareness of the dangers and the need to use sunscreen.”

Martin Gillick. Photograph Moya Nolan

The 57-year-old has recovered fully from his experience and would encourage people to be aware of the sun’s power and always to cover up.

“Today I am doing very well and thankfully haven’t had any occurrences of either cancer,” he says. “I get regular check-ups and am very aware of the importance of reducing my sun exposure. I also apply sunscreen daily, even on the days when the sun doesn’t shine — and I keep my head covered to protect my scalp.

“Many people are unaware of the dangers of skin cancer and are under the assumption that it only happens in sunnier climes. But regardless of whether the sun is shining or not, we are all exposed to harmful UV rays and for those who have fairer skin, the risks can be higher.

“I would advise those who spend their working day outdoors to slap on sunscreen daily and wear a hat when out and about.

Gillick says it’s vital to be vigilant: “If you are concerned about changes to your skin, no matter how small, get them checked out with your GP. With any medical condition, early intervention is key.”

Risks from ultraviolet radiation

Dr Caitríona McCarthy, consultant in public health medicine, says exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the leading risk factor responsible for skin cancers.

“It is emitted naturally from the sun and also comes from artificial sources such as sunbeds,” she says. “The best way to lower your risk of developing skin cancer is to protect yourself from UV radiation. We sometimes think the Irish sun isn’t real sun, given our changeable weather and temperate climate, but even in Ireland, the sun’s UV rays are strong enough to damage the DNA in our skin and increase the risk of skin cancer.

“UV radiation in sunlight is measured using the UV index and when this rises above 3, it is particularly important to take precautions to protect our skin. The UV index climbs to these levels between April and September, especially between 11am and 3pm. So, plan activities to spend more time in the shade in the middle hours of the day. UV radiation can also penetrate light cloud, so don’t be fooled by a cloudy day because it feels cooler — you should still protect your skin.”

SunSmart protection

Follow Healthy Ireland SunSmart ‘5 Ss’ to protect yourself from the sun: