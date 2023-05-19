Jenny McCarthy: I’m such a worrier — Martin gives out to me all the time

As a photographer, Jenny McCarthy is constantly on the move and surrounded by brides, grooms, and babies. The 50-year-old, who is married to TV presenter Martin King, recently branched out with her own range of wedding and baby products.

She has photographed some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings - Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson, and Pippa O’Connor, among others.

McCarthy says life can be busy, but she enjoys what she does. “I absolutely love it. I’m very, very blessed to have the job that I do. A lot of people don’t love their job, but I think it’s really important to love what you do.”

This year marks two decades of professional photography for the Dubliner, and she would happily do it for two more. “I feel I could do it for another 20 years — if my body lets me,” she says.

“I still feel like I’m in my early 40s, but I’m not. I think it’s how you live…surrounded by children every day of the week, it turns me into a child.”

Last year, McCarthy, who shares five children with her husband, had a brain tumour removed. She says she was “quite sick” after it, but as soon as she got back to work, she started to feel much better. Now, she says, her health is “great”.

Jenny McCarthy created a range of wedding and baby products available under a new business name — By Jenny McCarthy. Products include a luxury baby bag, a special wedding umbrella and baby grow. See www.byjennymccarthy.ie

How do you keep fit?

I think shooting weddings and running around after my couples keep me fit. I also go to a personal trainer once a week, just so I know what I’m doing, in terms of lifting weights, and I do as much walking as I can. I think walking is very good for switching off.

Do you have a morning routine?

I get up every morning at 6.50am. The first thing I do is give Junior, our 14-year-old King Charles, a little cuddle and tablets for his heart. Then, I take my vitamins, have my breakfast, have a shower and head off to work.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I make a shake every morning so that is my breakfast. I drink that up until my first shoot, which comes in at 10am. I think my breakfast is probably my healthiest eating habit.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

A cup of tea with one sugar. I just can’t get rid of the sugar. I used to take three sugars and then I got it down to two and now I’m down to one.

Jenny McCarthy and Martin King and pictured at the Irish Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

What keeps you awake at night?

I’m such a worrier. Martin gives out to me all the time. If I worry, I’m worrying about my kids or worrying about Martin and sometimes I worry about my business.

How do you relax?

I used to come home and edit weddings on my laptop in the evenings and I stopped that. Now, to relax after dinner, I sit down on the sofa with Martin, and I watch television.

What is your favourite smell?

My wedding candle. Lime, basil and mandarin. It’s just stunning.

When was the last time you cried?

Two weeks ago [at a wedding]. I cry every time I see a father looking at his daughter in her wedding dress for the first time. I think the reason that I cry is my own dad passed away when we were all quite young, so he never got to see any of us getting married.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Get as much sleep as possible.

What traits do you least like in others?

Gossiping and insincerity.

Do you pray?

I don’t pray and I don’t go to Mass each week. But I definitely do believe there’s a God.

Martin goes to Mass every single, solitary Sunday. That’s his way of doing things.

I feel if you’re nice to people and you’re a good person, that’s as good as praying.

What cheers you up, if you’re having a bad day?

My family, my kids, and my hubby.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Laugh every day. The one thing that I always say to my kids is if you smile at somebody and they’re having a bad day, you’re instantly making them feel good. I think laughter is a really good thing.