Natural health: How can I help my torn perineum heal? 

I gave birth to my first child five months ago and my perineum was torn in the process. My second-degree tear had to be stitched. The area is still tender, and sex is out of the question. What would you recommend?

A second-degree tear takes significantly longer to heal than a first-degree tear as it involves tearing of the skin and muscle — in some cases, it can be quite substantial and deep.

Many women who experience ongoing difficulties are reassessed and told they have a third- or even fourth-degree tear. The distinction is important as advice regarding care and recovery for a third- or fourth-degree tear involves measures not typically suggested for a second-degree tear.

In most cases, pain management, pelvic floor rehabilitation, and constipation remedies are required.

Second-degree tears involve muscle damage, so it’s common to experience tenderness months after giving birth. The superficial part of the tear is typically healed within a comparatively short period of two to three weeks.

Natural oils are beneficial topically and nutritionally for wound healing, particularly in delicate tissues where scars cause discomfort or irritation. Topically, you can apply rosehip, sea buckthorn, or cacay oil to the area to help tissue repair and reduce scarring.

Nutritionally, essential fatty acids (also known as omega fatty acids) are critical for healthy tissues and joints. The best dietary sources are nuts, seeds, fatty fruits such as avocado, and oily fish (sardines, salmon, herring and mackerel), or you can find these in supplement form.

Collagen is another crucial dietary supplement — you can get this through bone broths or powdered collagen drinks. Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, so ensure you get at least 1,500-3,000mg daily.

The enzyme serrapeptase is another supplement to consider. It was developed following research on a silkworm bacteria, Serratia marcescens, that enable the tough cocoon to be broken down easily. Serrapeptase will not only break down scar tissue without affecting healthy tissue, but it also reduces inflammation.

Serrapeptase is safe to take while breastfeeding and has also been used to treat breast engorgement. It should not be taken by individuals who are on blood-thinning medications.

I tend to get headaches on bright sunny days. Other than wearing sunglasses when outdoors, what can I do?

Light sensitivity, or photophobia, is a common trigger for headache and migraine sufferers — and is even thought to be more common in setting off migraines than hormonal or dietary triggers.

Research shows that those who suffer from sunlight-induced headaches and migraines can experience an attack after as little as five to 10 minutes of bright sunshine. The research also indicates that for some the effect can be cumulative — so even if you don’t get an immediate headache, the longer your exposure to the sun, the more likely you are to develop a headache or migraine.

Blue light may be contributing to your headaches. We are becoming more aware of how this particular light wavelength affects us now that it is everywhere — from fluorescent lighting to the screens on our devices.

The sun also emits a high-energy visible light, which means this strong wavelength will likely affect those with a sensitivity. Unfortunately, this means polarised sunglasses are a must. You may want to invest in a pair of therapeutic blue light-blocking glasses (which can also be helpful for anybody who needs to spend long hours in front of a screen).

Another obvious precaution is avoiding being out in the sunlight during peak hours. Always stay hydrated since dehydration is another prominent factor in any headache, and add a pinch of salt or a squeeze of lemon to optimise electrolyte levels.