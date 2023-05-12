MND diagnosis: If there were a Guinness World Record for crying, I would have won it by now

WHEN Fraser Holden developed back pain, he thought it was a trapped nerve. But after a few months of niggling pain, he sought medical advice from a consultant, who ordered a suite of tests.

All the results were negative and surgery was the next step. But before taking this route, his consultant said it would be wise to seek the opinion of a neurologist. Fraser and his wife, Orlagh Reynolds, agreed to this and were unperturbed even when the specialist mentioned the possibility of motor neurone disease (MND)

“The morning Fraser was due to get results, we went for a coffee and discussed having a celebration that evening,” recalls Orlagh. “I said I could feel it in my gut that all would be OK — no one ever thinks they are going to be that family [who receives bad news].

“We were devasted to be told he had MND with a prognosis of two to five years. There is no treatment and no hope. That happened on May 24 last year and while there is constant research going on, getting a diagnosis of MND is like being handed a death sentence and you have to try to figure out how to deal with it.”

MND is a progressive and debilitating neurodegenerative disease — about 150 people in Ireland are diagnosed with the condition annually.

Orlagh and Fraser, who live in Dublin with their seven-year-old daughter, Oonagh, and dog, Yoda, will share their story in a new three-part series from Virgin Media called Inside the Hospice, which airs on May 15, 16, and 17 at 9pm.

Since his diagnosis, the 52-year-old architect and artist has experienced a rapid decline. Orlagh says she struggles to “keep it together” but for the sake of their daughter, it’s essential to ensure that “every day has some happiness”.

“If there were a Guinness World Record for crying, then I would probably have won it by now as I have cried every single day since the diagnosis,” she says.

“Fraser has a really rapid form of MND and we don’t know if he has months or years left. He can’t physically do anything anymore — lift his hand, scratch his nose, text or even tell Alexa to do something as he can barely talk. All this has just happened in 11 months.”

Oonagh and Fraser Holden.

Daily mantra

Orlagh is aware Fraser will continue to decline and says not knowing what the future holds is “scary”.

“All we know is that he will either go in his sleep or will get pneumonia... When I wake each morning, I don’t know if he will be with us, which is taxing mentally. But we have a mantra to try and find 10% of something to be grateful for every day. We have so much gratitude for the care we have been receiving and for our friends, family and neighbours — we are very blessed in that way.

“We have done a lot of fundraising in the past year and try to stay focused so Oonagh will remember all the good things we did and not just all the sad things. So although I’ve cried a lot, I’ve also laughed as you have to find your 10% every day or else you would drown in this absolute nightmare.”

Orlagh says although she never imagined her husband would need the services of a hospice at such a young age, the support has been invaluable.

“Everyone associates a hospice with death and initially we said that Fraser wasn’t going to go there,” says the 42-year-old. “But because his MND is so rapid, it became clear that we needed help and the hospice could provide him with the best quality of life possible. It helped us to feel that we were not on our own.”

Fraser has had two respites at Our Lady’s Hospice and hospice staff visit him at home every week.

“They have been just wonderful and I know he is in the best hands,” says Orlagh.

“Being cared for by the hospice has shown us that we are part of a big team with many people behind us. There is no hope [of a cure], but they, along with the rest of Fraser’s medical team at Beaumont Hospital, do all they can to keep us lifted.”

Oonagh, Orlagh and Fraser Holden.

Working with death

Kate Nolan is a clinical nurse manager at Our Lady’s Hospice and ensures that patients receive the best possible care.

Although palliative care can be tough, she says offering comfort to grieving families makes it all worthwhile.

“The most difficult aspect of my job is seeing grief in other people,” she says. “But as a palliative care nurse, you have to have the ability to be professional while facing death. I sometimes see it as wearing a protective cloak which you shed once you leave work, knowing the sadness has affected you but not consumed you.

“Being able to provide a genuinely safe and comforting space for families is such a joy. To do something so simple for someone and make a big impact is also very rewarding. There is no doubt that the road ahead for someone with a terminal diagnosis is an anxious one, but the hospice should not be seen as something which adds to that anxiety but something which can make a positive impact.”

As Fraser’s condition changes “by the hour”, his wife is grateful for the hospice care. She encourages anyone else whose loved one is facing a terminal diagnosis to accept all offers of support.

“It takes a village — you can’t do this alone, so it’s OK to ask for help,” she says.

Orlagh, a director with Hays Recruitment, has learned to accept the chaos of an MND diagnosis. She knows when it stops: “Fraser won’t be with us — so I try to embrace every part of every day.”