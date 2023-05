6am

Wake-up time. I usually exercise, get ready, and grab a coffee before the children wake up. My son, Matthew, is aged three and my daughter, Anna Rose, is just eight months old.

7am

The children go to the childminder and I drive to work at the Mercy University Hospital, listening to a podcast or audiobook on the way.

7.45am

At the hospital, I check my daily schedule and prioritise the most important tasks. I also check and respond to emails.

8.15am

I attend Journal Club where the most up-to-date literature on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and gastroenterology is presented and discussed.

9.30am- 1pm

In the outpatient department, I review patients at the IBD clinic in collaboration with gastroenterology medical colleagues. Patients attend my advanced nurse practitioner clinic for review and follow-up. I have also established and implemented a preconception education clinic, which IBD patients attend for preconception counselling.

1pm

Lunch and catch-up with colleagues.

1.30pm

I attend the weekly IBD multidisciplinary team meeting where colleagues and I present and discuss complex cases and action individualised care plans, in close collaboration with the patients.

2.30pm

With World IBD Day approaching on May 19, I have a scheduled call with Amy Kelly, head of communications and fundraising at Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland, to discuss upcoming IBD events.

3pm

Catch up with emails and patient calls.

4pm

In my role as education officer for the IBD Nurses Association of Ireland, I spend time organising keynote speakers for upcoming seminars and study days. This role also involves ensuring continued professional development opportunities for IBD nurses.

I conduct research as part of my new role as IBD nurse lead for the national clinical programme in gastroenterology and hepatology. I am leading a research and development project for an IBD model of care in collaboration with colleagues. The aim is to improve access to care for IBD patients and standardise their care nationwide.

5pm

Home to spend quality time with family.