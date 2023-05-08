Connection, cacao and the power of orgasm — what I learned at Wellfest 2023

I am lying in the grassy surrounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham, breathing in through my nose and out through my mouth.

Around me, dozens of others lie on yoga mats as the voice behind the Just Breathe meditation app Michael James Wong urges us to allow ourselves time to “slow down”.

At one stage, he asks us to sit back to back with someone near us, and we breathe together.

It might sound a bit hippy for some, in fact, looking in on it as an outsider I might have felt the same, but when I opened my eyes after the 20-minute session, I had the strange urge to cry.

This, I suppose, is because I had done something so many of us are failing to do in our day-to-day lives — I took a moment (more than a few) for myself – without throwing on a podcast or scrolling through Instagram or any of the hundreds of ways we choose to distract ourselves and avoid standing still. And, I had found myself being supported, quite literally, by someone else.

Wellfest attendees participating in a meditation session

WellFest was started in 2015 by Helena Ryan, Katie Ryan, Fionnuala Cleary and Anthony Kelly. It has grown its attendance to 10,000 over the two-day event in recent years, in line with our growing interest (and willingness to spend) in all things wellness. Major international and Irish names from the health, fitness and wellness fields have featured in the line-up over the years, with returning favourites Joe Wicks, Maeve Madden, Gerry Hussey and Angela Scanlon among those who keep coming back. Some 15 stages were erected across the meadows with tents dedicated to mind, yoga, food, etc.

When I rocked up on Sunday morning, it was an almost entirely female demographic. The talks reflected that with some of the best-attended being ones on gynae health, perimenopause and women in the great outdoors (the latter hosted by Instagram star Roz Purcell). At those concerning women’s health, the questions afterwards came quick and fast, with many women looking for assistance and advice in relation to pain, having failed to get satisfactory help from their GP.

At gynaecologist Dr Anita Mitra’s talk, one young woman asked for advice on what to do when medical professionals don’t take your pain or concerns seriously. Dr Mitra said, unfortunately, female patients being dismissed by their healthcare providers was a complaint she heard constantly.

"We need to stop normalising women being in pain all the time,” she said.

Pharmacist Laura Dowling’s talk, Viva le Vulva, was a revelation — deeply informative and humorous at the same time, it highlighted our collective lack of knowledge when it comes to understanding the female anatomy and how deeply problematic this is for women’s health. It also provided an amusing random factoid about the power of an orgasm to heal chronic hiccuping. The more you know...

Roz Purcell and Trisha Lewis were on the line-up at this year's Wellfest

Pharmacist Oonagh O’Hagan’s talk on gut health with Symprove probiotic ambassadors Trisha Lewis and Angela Scanlon was another enlightening experience (even acknowledging the advertorial element), while a seemingly endless number of women queued throughout the day for The Skin Nerd’s Jennifer Rock expert advice.

When the crowd of us Wellfesters, buzzed up on iced coffee and hot cacao, were tired of sitting still, there were plenty of HIIT classes, pilates, yoga, boxing, trampolining, Zumba and dance classes for a reboot. A highlight was the Copper’s Workout by Move with Carla, which I’d imagine left most of us feeling better than we ever have stumbling out of the nightclub at 2am.

Maeve Madden and Queens Don't Quit coaches

Maeve Madden and her all-female coaching team drew a crowd throughout the day to their Queens Don’t Quit stage, while Chris Magee’s ‘happy on your hands’ yoga class had everyone around me falling on top of each other in fits of laughter which, probably wasn't the goal.

Over in the vendors' tent, everything from activated crisps to €70 gratitude hoodies and a “pre-drinking” probiotic pill was on sale. I found myself walking away with an incense stick, a yet-to-be-released anti-inflammatory supplement and a probiotic I am to take as a shot every morning, which will apparently cure everything from IBS to acne and anxiety.

Maybe I am a sucker. But, sitting here with my incense stick burning, my head clear and my body exhausted from a day of Coppers-inspired workouts and failed crow poses — perhaps being a sucker is not the worst thing to be.