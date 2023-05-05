Working Life: Most of my day involves a laptop and phone - so I get out before I plug in

6.45am

After hitting the snooze button multiple times I get up. Most of my day involves a laptop and phone so I get out with my dog Pippi before I plug in. I’m lucky to live beside St Anne’s Park in Dublin so we have a quick wake-up walk - my headspace time where I can plan out the day.

8am

Start with emails which come from all over the country. I aim to reply to everyone within 24 hours as I know staff are waiting on advice to inform the decisions they make. A lot of advice is around getting the basics of IPC right: strict hand hygiene, proper care of invasive medical devices, respiratory hygiene, vaccination, etc.

9am

I professionally lead nine highly qualified assistant directors of nursing who are responsible for the delivery of community IPC services across Ireland. A weekly meeting supports planning and standardising IPC approaches. This week we are focussing on International Hand Hygiene Day to finalise our planning.

11am

Project team meetings relating to home support services and standardising IPC audit practices. My role involves leading on community projects aligned to the goals of Ireland’s National Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance.

2pm

Attend a link practitioner education event. Over the past two years our IPC nurses have trained and continue to mentor and support more than 700 IPC link practitioners across health and social care settings.

The theme of this event is ‘back to basics’ as we drive home the message that IPC should not be complicated, it’s about all of us adopting basic behaviours to reduce the chance of infections spreading and causing harm.

6pm

Try to finish up. I’ve three kids, one in school and two in college so I love to catch up with them in the evening.

We are very close, their dad passed away last year and I am so proud of their resilience. Also, time to get outside: walking, hiking with friends or gardening.

9pm

I’ll be back on the laptop, completing a doctorate in governance with the Smurfit School at UCD. I’m a bit of a workaholic. Life is hectic but good.