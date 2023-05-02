Is the air in our homes bad for our health? 

Our homes are becoming more airtight in an effort to maximise their efficiency. As a result of these improvements, it’s possible to forget how the quality of our indoor air can drastically change the warmer our homes become.

Most importantly, we may not be fully aware how the quality of the air around us can affect our health.

“The Air Quality Index for Health has been developed by specialists in Public Health Medicine and the EPA to provide health advice to the general population and to at-risk groups on the different bands of air quality in the index,” explains Dr Ahmeda Ali, a GP with webdoctor.ie.

“Protecting ourselves from poor air quality is very important as in Ireland, every year, around 1,300 deaths are attributed to exposure to particulate matter-PM2.5 and 50 deaths are attributed to exposure to nitrogen dioxide. Its impacts and costs society around €2 billion every year.”

However, while there are EU regulations on outdoor air pollution, there are no regulations regarding our indoor air quality and there are many factors that can contribute to poor indoor air quality.

“Indoor air includes pollutants that penetrate from the outdoors, as well as sources that are unique to the indoor environment,” says Dr Ali.

“These sources involve human activities within buildings, such as smoking, burning solid fuels, cooking, and cleaning. Vapours from building and construction materials, equipment, and furniture, as well as biological contaminants, such as mould, viruses, or allergens all affect our health.”

Dr Ali explains that the airways of our lungs are affected by nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which can increase the symptoms of those suffering from lung diseases.

Toxic particles can be carried deep into the lungs where they can cause inflammation and a worsening of heart and lung diseases. Carbon Monoxide prevents the uptake of oxygen by the blood and poses a greater risk to those suffering from heart disease.

“Indoor air quality is a global issue,” says Dr Ali. “Both short and long-term exposure to indoor air pollution can cause a range of health issues, including respiratory diseases, heart disease, cognitive deficits, and cancer. Long-term exposure to radon and other indoor air substances that increase the chance of developing lung cancer include second-hand smoke, asbestos, arsenic, and some forms of silica and chromium.”

With many people working or studying from home it’s important to be aware of the air we are breathing. Maintaining the air quality in our homes can include quick and simple fixes such as avoiding smoking indoors, monitoring your home for mould and mildew and addressing the issue as soon as possible, ventilating when painting and decorating.

Open doors and windows

The most cost-effective measures come first and opening the doors and windows of our homes can improve the air quality within our home quite sufficiently. Ensuring your home is well ventilated, even in winter when we are more likely to keep windows closed, is important as this simple measure can bring fresh air into your home and let out any contaminants that may be lingering.

However, when keeping windows and doors open, consider the outdoor air quality first. If you live by a busy road, avoid opening windows when traffic is high as the air coming into your home will carry pollutants. Also, monitor the pollen count, especially if you suffer with hay fever, and keep windows closed in the mornings when the pollen is likely to be high.

Use extractor fans

Maintaining good ventilation in your home includes using cooker hoods to minimise the grease, smoke, smells, and moisture produced from cooking. Similarly, in bathrooms when using showers or baths, keep windows open or use mechanical ventilation or extractor vans to avoid excess moisture build up which can cause mould spores to grow.

Clean frequently

As much as we love a tidy home and vacuumed floors, keeping our homes tidy and clean can also improve the air quality within our houses. Vacuuming frequently, once or twice a week, can remove particles and dust from our carpets, rugs, and curtains.

Keep existing ventilation open

Homes are built with ventilation such as trickle bricks or air vents. Avoid blocking any pre-existing ventilation as they allow air to circulate naturally throughout your home, reducing the risk of moisture build-up and preventing lingering pollutants.

Consider your cleaning products

Use less irritating cleaning products such as white vinegar and baking soda, which can work wonders in removing dirt, grime, and stains. Many products we buy to clean our home such as aerosols and sprays contain harsh chemicals which linger and negatively affect the air quality in our home. If you are choosing products to clean your home, look for creams and scent-free options as they will hold less disruptive chemicals. And be cautious of anything that claims to be eco-friendly or natural as these terms are unregulated.

Invest in an air purifier

By making small changes to how you use and clean your home, you will make a significant improvement on its indoor air quality. However, investing in an air purifier can be helpful, especially if you suffer from allergies or have respiratory problems. Choose a purifier based on the room size and need.

A purifier with a HEPA filter will remove particles such as smoke, dust, and pet dander, while a purifier with a carbon filter will also remove smells and gaseous pollutants.