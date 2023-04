What is the shingles virus: An infection that produces a painful rash on the body

Shingles is an infection that produces a painful rash on the body and is caused by the chickenpox virus.

It is common to get the shingles rash on the chest or abdomen but it can appear anywhere on the body including the face, eyes and genitals, the health service said.

According to the Shingles Support Society (SSS), red patches are usually the first sign of the rash appearing but there may also be itching, tingling or burning under the skin, pain around the area and “fluid-filled blisters” that burst and turn into sores before they dry out.

The charity added: “We call it chickenpox when we first catch it.

“The virus hides away in the body and can appear again at any age. When this happens, we call it shingles.

“This can be at any age but it is more likely to occur as we get older.” The rash can take up to five weeks to heal.

People are urged to contact the doctor as soon as they suspect shingles as they might need medication.

For treating shingles at home, the HSE website advises taking paracetamol, keeping the rash clean and dry, wearing loose-fitting clothes and using a cool compress a few times a day.

It warns against letting dressings or plasters stick to the rash or using antibiotic cream.

The health service also urges those infected to stay away from certain groups of people to avoid spreading chickenpox, including pregnant people who have not had chickenpox before, people with a weakened immune system and babies less than one month old.