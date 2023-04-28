Bowel cancer: ‘I regret I didn’t get a second opinion’

When Clodagh Downing went to see her doctor about the symptoms that had intensified, she was told that there was little to worry about.

“I had the symptoms for years, but they became more acute and I was in and out of my doctor’s with relapsing infections, allergies, abdominal pain, anaemia and irregular bowels,” Clodagh says.

“I got a full blood test done and asked them to check for cancer, which they did. Everything came back clear, so I was thrilled, but also confused, as I felt my body was breaking down or in crisis.”

Clodagh got on with her life, changing her diet to ease her allergies. However, her bowel movements became more erratic and, in February 2021, she requested a colonoscopy through her GP. “But she reassured me that I was ‘too young to have anything sinister’.

“My GP referred me for an ultrasound to check for an ovarian cyst and also took bloods to test my hormone levels,” she says. “She diagnosed me with perimenopause, and, after starting on HRT, I began to feel much better. But, a few months later, on the August bank holiday, I ended up in A&E with a ruptured appendix and infection.

“Once this was treated, I had a colonoscopy and was told that I had cancer: I was shocked, but my attitude was that I just wanted it out of me.

“They said that the tumour was tiny and I would only need surgery, during which they removed the right-hand side of my colon, nearby lymph, and a vein which would prevent it from spreading.

“The operation was a success, but they told me that the tumour was denser than they expected and adjuvant chemotherapy was recommended.”

Clodagh Downing: “Every day is a win, and many a day has a life-and-death quality to it". Photograph Moya Nolan

While recovering from surgery, the 50-year-old actor, filmmaker, and teacher, who lives in Dublin with her husband, Daniel, and eight-year-old son, Fintan, developed a chest infection, so treatment was delayed.

But her stomach extended to what looked like a “full-term” pregnancy. She was rushed back to hospital and was devastated to be told that her prognosis had changed dramatically.

“To the surprise of my medical team, I had not only jumped to stage 4, but I had tumours on my liver, a cancerous cyst on my ovary, and cancerous studs on my peritoneum,” she says.

“When my oncologist told me that my prognosis was incurable and inoperable, it was like we were in a car crash spinning out of control, and time seemed to pause. It was during Covid, so I was by myself and, surprisingly, I wanted to be alone to process it.

“I phoned my husband, family, and a friend, and then I decided that I was going to live one minute at a time and trust the plan (which the doctors had put in place). It was decided to go for intense chemotherapy, which was described to me as ‘a punishing regimen’.

“I had amazing family support throughout — my husband was, and is, my rock — and close friends sent care packages. I also had the best support from everyone in St James’s Hospital and said ‘yes’ to every bit of help they recommended, including tips on how to manage stress, worry and how to tell my son.”

After having further surgery, the mother-of-one put her energies into recovering. She started doing yoga, joined a bowel-cancer support group, and got involved with the Marie Keating Foundation; she and her peers wanted to raise awareness of colorectal cancer in young people.

“In one sense, I have never been happier,” she says. “I have made wonderful new friends, am learning to self-advocate, am collaborating in creating an awareness campaign, and took part in the first colorectal cancer seminar in Cork on April 20.

“Every day is a win, and many a day has a life-and-death quality to it. I have learned so much about cancer and what it is like to be a patient. The learning curve is steep, but fascinating. As long as I have a purpose, I know that that fulfils me and keeps me sane.

“But if you asked me today if I had any regrets, I would concede that I did not persist with that colonoscopy or get a second opinion. It wouldn’t have prevented my cancer, but an earlier detection would have given me a far better prognosis, maybe even saved my life.”

Clodagh Downing: "...if you asked me today if I had any regrets, I would concede that I did not persist with that colonoscopy or get a second opinion". Photograph: Moya Nolan

Know the facts

Colorectal/bowel cancer appears in the colon (large bowel) or rectum (large bowel closest to the anus).

Each year, approximately 2,500 people in Ireland develop bowel cancer. It is the second-most-common cancer in men and the third-most-common cancer in women.

Risk increases with age: It is usually diagnosed in people over 55, but can occur in people under 50.

The incidence of bowel cancer is higher in countries with low fibre intake and high fat and processed meats. Other risk factors may include family history, smoking, and alcohol.

Symptoms include blood in bowel movements, diarrhoea or constipation lasting longer than six weeks, unexplained weight loss, pain in the abdomen or rectum, and a feeling of not emptying the bowel properly after going to the toilet.

The Marie Keating Foundation urges people to have #NoRegrets and to seek advice if they notice any symptoms associated with bowel cancer.