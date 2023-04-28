Men and menopause: a hot topic for couples

A man can be deeply affected by his partner’s menopause. Just ask 49-year-old John Peake from Rathoath, Co Meath. At one point his wife Rachel’s mood swings were so extreme, he worried about her mental health. “One time, she was so angry that she threw me out of the car in a shopping centre car park,” he says.

Rachel was 39 at the time and John put her moods down to the exhaustion that comes from working full-time while also caring for three young children.

“Our youngest was only two and Rachel had lots of responsibility in her job as a senior nurse,” says John. “Life was stressful.”

However, it gradually became apparent it was more than that.

“I’d fly off the handle at little things,” says Rachel. “I had joint ache and brain fog. My confidence disappeared and I didn’t think I could do my job anymore. My moods got so low that I had suicidal thoughts about throwing myself under a bus.”

When an endocrinologist diagnosed menopause, she was shocked. “I was young, and it had happened so quickly,” she says.

John was at a loss for what to do: “I’d only heard of menopause,” he says. “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Brenda Rock and her husband Goulwen Personnic photographed in Slane, County Meath. Photo: Barry Cronin

Goulwen Personnic, a 49-year-old living in Slane, Co Meath, was also taken by surprise when his wife Brenda Rock started to suffer menopausal symptoms.

“I’d never been exposed to menopause before Brenda went through it,” he says. “Those years were full of ups and downs for us, more downs than ups really.”

Brenda started perimenopause at 46: “My first symptom was anxiety and then it was one thing after another,” she says. “I had tinnitus, hair loss, mood swings and red-hot rage and Goulwen was on the battlefront for all of it. We were like that couple who were always bickering on Father Ted.”

Goulwen found the tears hardest to deal with: “I didn’t like to see my wife so sad,” he says. “I wish I had known more about how to help her.”

It’s not uncommon for couples to struggle due to menopause. Last year, rock star Rod Stewart spoke out about how his wife Penny Lancaster’s experience of menopause had impacted their marriage. They were unprepared for the severity of her symptoms and Stewart said he had no idea how to support her.

The husbands interviewed for a 2008 American study were equally at a loss. A quarter said they knew little or nothing about menopause before their wives entered that stage of life and a third didn’t know how to be supportive.

This lack of knowledge combined with the extent of some women’s symptoms can put a couple’s relationship under serious pressure. According to a 2019 American study, 77% of men said they were negatively impacted by their partner’s menopause and 56% said it was having a detrimental effect on their relationship.

The Peakes have lived experience of this: “Looking back on it, how John stuck around is beyond me,” says Rachel who is now 47.

A 2022 survey of 1,000 women carried out by the Family Law Menopause Project in Britain found that some relationships don’t survive. 70% of women blamed the menopause for their divorce or marriage problems.

Knowledge is empowering

Ruth Devlin is a clinical educator and founder of the website, Let’s Talk Menopause, and has been raising awareness of menopause for the past ten years. She says it helps everyone when men know more about menopause.

“When I speak to women, they tell me they wish men had more information and when I speak to men, they tell me they want to know more,” she says. “They want to be able to support the women in their lives.”

Women become menopausal when they have gone 12 consecutive months without having a period. Perimenopause refers to the years — usually the early to mid-40s — leading up to this when the menstrual cycle begins to change, and symptoms start appearing. Women can experience a wide range of symptoms women, from twitchy legs and itchy skin to becoming forgetful and low libido.

“Once men realise how much menopause can impact women’s bodies and lives, they can begin to empathise more,” says Devlin, who is author of Men ... Let’s Talk Menopause: What’s Going On And What You Can Do About It.

Dr Caoimhe Hartley

Dr Caoimhe Hartley runs the Menopause Health clinic in Dublin where she sees women struggling with many different symptoms.

“In perimenopause, women often report their mood dipping and increased irritability and anxiety prior to their period,” she says. “Migraines can become worse, and some women start to experience hot flushes and vaginal dryness.”

As perimenopause progresses, symptoms can too. A woman’s hair, skin, sleep and weight may change. She might experience mood swings, painful feet, joint pain and anxiety.

“Genitourinary symptoms are also common as the tissue of the vulvovaginal and urinary tract becomes thinner, dryer and loses elasticity. As a result, women can experience painful intercourse, needing to pee more frequently and increased urinary tract infections,” says Dr Hartley.

As well as physical and psychological symptoms, women must also live with the stigma around menopause.

“Our society is selectively ageist,” says Dr Hartley. “Men become distinguished as they age, but it’s a negative experience for women. The constant messaging that they should be fighting ageing contributes to women losing their confidence during menopause.”

The psychological symptoms of menopause can undermine confidence further: “Increased anxiety levels, flattening of mood and depression will all have a significant impact on confidence,” says Dr Hartley.

Then there’s brain fog, which is experienced by up to 80% of menopausal women: “As it becomes more difficult to remember words or names or rely on your memory as you used to, your confidence disappears,” says Dr Hartley.

Menopause can take a toll on women’s sex drives too: “Emotional changes, psychological issues, loss of confidence and negative associations with ageing can all reduce our desire for sex,” says Dr Hartley.

“For many women, menopause also occurs at a time when they have other demands on their energy such as kids, ageing parents and work or financial stress.

“Add to this the fact that when we lose oestrogen, blood supply to the vulval region decreases and it’s really common for women to lose the desire for sex at this point in their lives.”

Catherine O'Keeffe.

Men, sex and rejection

This can be very frustrating and upsetting for men who often view sex as a way of connecting emotionally with their partners, says Catherine O’Keeffe, founder of www.wellnesswarrior.ie, a menopause workplace consultant and author of All You Need to Know About Menopause.

“Men can feel rejected,” she says. “But they have to realise that it’s not about them. It’s about what’s happening in their partner’s body and how that’s making her feel. But they won’t realise that until they talk about it.”

If having knowledge is the first step for men who want to help their partners, O’Keeffe believes having an honest and open conversation is the next. According to Rod Stewart, such conversations helped him and Penny Lancaster through to the other side of her menopause.

O’Keeffe acknowledges these conversations can be tricky.

“Some women don’t realise they’re going through menopause,” she says. “In which case, I recommend printing a list of symptoms and going through them together, pointing out what you’ve noticed. The conversation can start from there.”

Because of the stigma, some women don’t want to admit to being menopausal.

“Be gentle if your partner feels this way,” says O’Keeffe. “Reassure her that you still love and care for her.”

Knowing this can be a huge support to women, says Devlin.

“Having an ally, someone who will listen is very important,” she says.

Having Goulwen to talk to certainly helped Brenda, now aged 51.

“If I hadn’t been able to voice my needs, my feelings would have been pent up and my rage much worse,” she says.

Devlin also suggests making lifestyle changes together.

“Exercise, relaxation, cutting back on alcohol all help with managing menopause symptoms,” she says. “So why not exercise or have alcohol-free nights together? It will make your partner feel more supported.”

One thing men shouldn’t do is compare their partner to someone else.

“All women are unique and respond to symptoms and treatments differently,” says Devlin. “Up to 25% of women have very few symptoms while others find menopause overwhelmingly debilitating.”

Nor should men take things personally: “Your wife might move into the spare bedroom when experiencing night sweats because she doesn’t want to disturb you,” says O’Keeffe. “This doesn’t mean she’s gone off you. By talking about it, you’ll understand why it’s happening and that should help you get through it together.”

Sometimes outside help is needed.

“If symptoms are affecting your relationship or quality of life, it’s worth talking to a health professional to see what options are available,” says Dr Hartley.

For most women, a healthy diet, regular aerobic and weight-bearing exercise and adequate calcium and vitamin D will be enough to manage symptoms. Additional options include hormone replacement therapy, localised oestrogen for vulvovaginal and urinary symptoms, non-hormonal medication for hot flushes and night sweats and cognitive behavioural therapy for psychological symptoms.

There’s a lot to learn about menopause but, most importantly, having the right support will make it easier.

“Once women get the help they need, they will be able to manage,” says O’Keeffe.

“And if partners can provide them with some of that support and if couples can get through this transition together, they will come out stronger at the other end, ready for the next chapter of their lives.”