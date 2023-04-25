Coming out as HIV-positive: A Galway nurse discusses her experiences

Aoife Commins was a guest on the Poz Vibe podcast - a podcast made for HIV+ people living in Ireland
Galway nurse Aoife Commins, speaking on the Poz Vibe Podcast

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 11:41
Mike McGrath Bryan

Robbie Lawlor and Veda Lady's podcast 'PozVibe' is, in their own words, a podcast for people who are HIV-positive, their friends and their allies.

The conversation around HIV has definitively changed in recent years - a diagnosis of HIV is no longer what it was - and with highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) medication now able to suppress levels of the virus in the human body, undetectable viral loads are untransmittable via sexual exposure (more here via HIV Ireland).

One individual, Galway nurse Aoife Commins, tackled the topic head-on in the latest episode of the podcast - coming out as HIV+ three years after her diagnosis, and discussing her personal experiences, conversations, supports, advocacy as a healthcare worker, and more - with the podcast's hosts referring to her as "an agent of change".

In an accompanying social-media post, Commins discussed the diagnosis further, clarifying the facts and the importance of visible, public advocacy.

"I have been living with HIV for 3 years now. No, I do not have AIDS. I decided to finally share my story, to end the stigma that I and others living with HIV face constantly. I’m tired of living in shame, and secrecy, and lies.

"My life expectancy is normal. I will live a healthy, long life. I take my meds once a day, and it suppresses the virus so low in my body it is undetectable.

"I have never been healthier. I feel well. I’m not immunocompromised, I cannot pass on the virus, and I’m not a risk to anyone.

"Undetectable = Untransmittable. There is an epidemic of silence when it comes to HIV, no one wants to talk about it. People still believe it’s this dirty, horrific disease and that simply is not the case. 

"The views and beliefs around HIV/AIDS are prehistoric and outdated and I want to help change that. And I am part of the problem if I decide to keep it to myself and not share my story to educate and advocate.

"I recently heard that you’re only as sick as your secrets and that has resonated with me. Because I’m not sick. I don’t feel sick. But this secret that I’ve carried for so long now has weighed on me immensely.

"HIV DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE. It can happen to anyone! So get checked, wear condoms, use PrEP (it’s free in Ireland!), and practice safe sex. And stop judging others!"

Rory O'Neill: There are still people living with HIV who haven't told a single soul due to stigma 

