Missed opportunities: is Food Dudes a dud?

Food Dudes came to my daughters' school last week. For the uninitiated, it is a Bord Bia-sponsored school programme that aims to encourage primary school children to eat more healthily by delivering ‘fresh’ fruit and vegetables to the school over 16 days. The theory is that the more we taste a novel food, the more we like it. As a mother of two daughters, including one who does her best to abide by a strictly beige diet, this seemed like a great idea. I could outsource the weekly ‘just taste it’ battles to school and hope peer pressure worked its magic.

At a time when one in five primary schoolchildren are considered overweight or obese, any programme that encourages healthier eating should be welcomed. And according to the research, the Food Dudes programme, which has a budget of nearly €3 million annually, is working, with higher percentages of students bringing fruit and vegetables to school after the programme.

Food Dudes - not too appetising

My tune changed when I saw the peppers that came home uneaten on the first day. To call them fresh would be a stretch. Slimy, soggy strips of red and yellow, sliding around unappetizingly in a small plastic bag (compostable I’m told). The sight of them stopped me dead in my tracks, and I looked in horror at my 6-year-old who had proudly eaten all of hers in school, for the promise of a prize. As a vegan, I can safely say I’d have wanted Lotto-level prizes to persuade me to eat them.

I wasn’t alone. When I posted a picture of the offending peppers on Twitter it provoked a huge reaction, with dozens of people recalling how much they had hated the programme, and how it had had the opposite effect on them, or their children, putting them off certain vegetables for years.

I can’t help but wonder, is this really the best we can do? Can healthy eating be distilled down to providing individual packets of vegetables, many of which are likely flown in from overseas, with no context for where or how they’re grown? In a world where we urgently need to move to more sustainable consumption, this programme seems to promote the exact opposite, along with messaging that the Food Dudes approach is a healthy way to eat.

For me, at the heart of it, there is a clear disconnect between trying to promote healthy eating, but then providing pre-packaged and chopped produce in sterile single-use packaging. Could this really inspire a love of fruit and vegetables among school children? At this point, I’ve seen 5 days’ worth of offerings. Those I was brave enough to sample myself were largely tasteless. Irish horticulture is on its knees, with growers exiting the sector because of rising costs. Surely this is a golden opportunity to partner with local growers to source fresh, seasonal Irish produce.

Would it be so hard to have fresh, whole vegetables and fruits delivered loose to the school and to have the children help their teacher prepare them? Is that not also a vital life skill? Better yet grow vegetables on the school grounds and harvest and eat them.

Elaine McGoff - Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce

Irish people are increasingly disconnected from their food, largely oblivious that 49 cents for a bag of carrots simply isn’t a fair price. When did we stop valuing freshly grown local food? The joy of pulling homegrown carrots, marvelling at their wonky shapes, or eating peas directly from the plants, popping them like sweets. These are things I do with my children, to teach them where their food comes from, how hard it is to grow, and how valuable it is (they are staunch defenders of our kale plants from caterpillars), and to instil in them a love and pride in Irish grown produce. Show me a school programme that can do that and it could address all manner of ills.

After years of fighting with my eldest daughter to taste new things, I have sent her to school with the explicit instruction that it’s ok for her to refuse to do just that. If she’s going to taste new vegetables then I want her to sample a version that actually tastes like it’s meant to, not dried-out carrots, slimy peppers, or tasteless cucumber. I don’t want her stubborn aversion to vegetables to be validated by a badly executed food initiative. Judging by responses from an awful lot of people, while the program may work for some, it’s utterly counterproductive for others. It’s a good idea in principle, but it’s a missed opportunity to take a far more holistic approach to food education, one that promotes sustainable eating and supports local producers. Ultimately, for us, Food Dudes is a dud, and the "just taste it" battle will continue on at home.

Dr Elaine McGoff is the Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce, working on the climate and biodiversity crises while promoting human health and wellbeing, and the creation of sustainable communities.