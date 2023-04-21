Working Life: I’m delighted to be part of CUH's Acute Oncology Service

6.30am

I begin my commute from Kilworth, arriving at Cork University Hospital (CUH) at 7.30am. I’m delighted to be part of our Acute Oncology Service, the first of its kind in Ireland. The aim of the unit is to provide access to timely, urgent assessment and review of symptoms for cancer patients, avoiding the emergency department (ED) as the first point of presentation when possible. Currently, the service operates Monday to Friday, but there are plans for expansion to a seven-day-week basis.

8am

We begin with the Acute Oncology Service (AOS) team meeting. As our service is acute, the workflow has to be flexible to respond to urgent or unscheduled needs of cancer patients. As an advanced nurse practitioner (ANP), I lead the service, undertaking patient assessments, diagnosis, organising investigations, and formulating treatment plans.

11am

In response to the covid-19 pandemic, the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) funded 26 acute oncology nurses in hospitals nationwide. As ANP lead, I chair this NCCP AOS Nursing Forum. Today we have a remote meeting. It’s an opportunity to link with specialist nursing colleagues to share learning, standardise nursing practices, and plan for future development of the service nationally.

1.30pm

I meet with colleague Louise for lunch, we are both PhD students at UCC School of Nursing and Midwifery. It’s good to discuss progress and research strategies.

2pm

I re-assess each patient and review outcomes of investigations. I follow up with patients who attended the AOS yesterday, ensuring that symptoms are improving at home, and linking with community services as required.

4pm

Some patients [we see] voice fear of not having access to nurses and doctors familiar with their cancer treatments and potential side effects. And some patients who are seriously unwell need to attend ED for the combined expertise of the ED and the AOS team. Unfortunately, an oncology patient has come in by ambulance and is unwell. I go to the ED and carry out a patient assessment and liaise with the medical oncologist and we agree a treatment plan.

7pm

I attend my pilates class, a great way to wind down. Afterwards, I enjoy dinner with my family and have a good night’s sleep ahead of what is sure to be another interesting day tomorrow.