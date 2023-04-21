Natural health: What can I do to boost my chances of having a baby?

My periods have nearly always been irregular. I’m 34 and planning on getting pregnant, but I worry about my fertility. Is there a remedy I could take to improve my chances of conception?

Long-term irregularities with your menstrual cycle may mean conceiving takes slightly longer than expected. However, this is not always the case. It’s best to focus on diet, lifestyle, and supplementation to optimise your chances of conception.

All too often, the attention is on the woman but both partners need to take steps to improve their fertility before trying to conceive, with a lead-in time of at least three months. Eating a diet high in whole foods provides an excellent foundation, along with stress management, regular exercise, drinking plenty of water, and choosing natural and safe personal care and cleaning products.

Dong quai, or Chinese Angelica, is one of my favourite herbs for regulating female hormones, particularly for balancing the menstrual cycle. Used with Agnus castus (chasteberry), this combination will help by targeting progesterone and oestrogen production.

Other uterine tonic herbs include red raspberry leaves, red clover flowers, and nettle leaves, which can all be taken alternately or together as a herbal tea.

These remedies should only be taken during the pre-ovulatory phase of your cycle if you are actively trying to conceive and not post-ovulation in case you are pregnant. Taking the herbs for at least three months before trying to conceive may be more straightforward, so you don’t need to worry about stopping and starting them.

Maca root is well known as a hormone-supportive and libido-boosting remedy from South America.

It is also used traditionally to balance menstrual cycles, enhance fertility, and help sustain a pregnancy. Maca increases energy levels, improves mood, and is a powerful antioxidant (approximately 100 times the levels found in other cruciferous crops such as broccoli and cabbage). It is a complete protein high in many vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc.

Vitamin E is considered vital for fertility, and adequate levels of this nutrient have been shown to help prevent premature birth and miscarriage.

Wheatgerm oil is rich in vitamin E and nourishes the reproductive organs, improving their function rather than working as a quick-fix solution.

The typical dosage of wheatgerm oil is a tablespoon (15ml), three times daily. It has quite a strong flavour, so you might like to chase it with freshly pressed juice.

I suffer from constipation which is probably related to stress. I’ve cut out white bread, which has helped. What would you recommend?

You are quite right — stress is a contributory factor to constipation. It is good you have also identified at least one food that contributes to the condition — not surprisingly, diet is critical in managing intestinal and bowel function.

One of the simplest ways to ensure that your bowels are well-toned and regular is to take the juice of a lemon in a glass of warm water twice daily — morning and evening, one to two hours before bed. Another effective remedy is psyllium husks (also known as hulls). These work by creating bulk in the intestines and pulling putrefactive toxins from the sides of the intestinal and colon walls.

Take a tablespoon of psyllium stirred into a large glass of water once or twice daily.

Dietary fibre is essential, so prioritise fruits and vegetables and include the skins or peels where possible. Hydration is another crucial factor — so ensure you drink enough water throughout the day.