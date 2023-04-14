Working Life: April is Bowel Cancer Awareness month — learn how to reduce your bowel cancer risk 

7am

My wife and I recently had a baby, so I no longer need an alarm clock! If I’m not running too late, I make porridge to set us up for a busy day.

8am

Following an essential stop-off for morning coffee in nearby Café Depeche, I arrive in the office and catch up on emails.

8.30am

The first patient on my endoscopy list is having a colonoscopy with BowelScreen, which is the national colorectal cancer screening service, available to all adults aged 60-69 years.

Patients initially do a home test called a FIT test which involves putting a sample of stool into a tube using a kit provided. If this shows a certain amount of blood, the patient is offered an appointment for a colonoscopy. People from the Cork region will have the colonoscopy in the Mercy University Hospital performed by me or another endoscopy specialist. A team of BowelScreen clinical nurse specialists helps prepare participants and guide them through the process. The aim of the colonoscopy is to investigate the source of the blood, remove any polyps (which can be precursors of bowel cancer) and find cancers.

As well as patients in the BowelScreen programme my endoscopy lists include patients being investigated for gastrointestinal symptoms and patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Dr. Donal Sheehan, consultant gastroenterologist, Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

1pm

I grab a quick lunch in the canteen or one of the local cafes.

1.30pm

I attend a multidisciplinary team meeting (MDM) meeting for BowelScreen patients where my fellow endoscopists and I meet with histopathology colleagues from Cork University Hospital. The histopathology team analyses the polyps removed at colonoscopy — most can be removed safely during the colonoscopy. We discuss each case, making a plan for future follow-up.

Screening can help find cancer at an early stage, before the patient develops symptoms.

2.30pm

I meet up with the gastroenterology medical team for a ward round. We review the patients admitted to MUH under our care with acute gastrointestinal and other medical problems.

5.30pm

I get home and enjoy spending some time with family. After dinner, I try and get out for a run to help me unwind.