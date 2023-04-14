Peter Finn: Providing for and protecting my family is the most important thing in my life

Peter Finn (a.k.a.) Builder Pete is back on our screens for a brand-new season of Home Rescue: The Big Fix.

The father of three, who lives in Saggart with his family, has previously appeared on Room to Improve alongside architect Dermot Bannon. An advocate for healthy living, Pete is also a keen sportsman and last year, he took on a major challenge in RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week.

Alongside Jujitsu, the TV personality also plays GAA with his local club in Saggart and is a member of the Dublin GAA Masters team.

The Dubliner is kept busy, but it is his routine that helps him to remain focused.

“I get most of my training in on mid-week mornings. So, I am up early, at approximately 5.30am to train for 6 or 6.30am,” he says. “Then it is straight to site afterwards to get to work.”

“On weekends I usually get up at about 7.30am on a Saturday morning and do a bit about around my own house. Sunday, I try get a bit of a lie-in, but my three girls usually have other ideas.”

* Home Rescue: The Big Fix returned to RTÉ for a new series on April 13 with a brand-new designer, Dee Coleman. Dee will team up with Builder Peter Finn and the Home Rescue team.

How do you keep fit?

I love keeping fit and training regularly. I train in SBG HQ Ireland Gym in Jujitsu and striking classes mainly in the mornings.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to prep my morning meals which is a huge help to staying healthy. Eating to 80% full is the best bit of advice I was given for trying to not overeat — but it is hard to stick to.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love a pint of Guinness in my local pub Jacobs in Saggart with a couple of my mates. A Chinese takeaway while watching a bit of TV with my wife is heaven too.

What keeps you awake at night?

We all have stress in life, especially business, but I try to not let myself get consumed by life stresses. Providing for and protecting my family is the most important thing in my life, always.

How do you relax?

I love to spend time with my family, especially at weekends. I am also a big sports fan. I love watching MMA, Boxing and GAA.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I am a big Roy Keane Fan. I love to see Irish people highly achieve on a global level.

What is your favourite smell?

I love the smell of freshly-cut timber in a workshop or on a building site.

When was the last time you cried?

I cried a lot when a good friend of mine passed away. Also, when my grandmother passed away. I am actually quite emotional and well-up when I see people close to me in pain or at funerals.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

Training regularly and staying consistent is without doubt the best health advice. All things in moderation when it comes to food and drink.

What traits do you least like in others?

I really dislike selfishness, dishonesty and greed. Those traits are an absolute turn-off for me no matter who the person is.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be too driven and a bit too direct at times. I try to manage this, but I know that this is part of my personality. I probably take on too much in general. I love being busy!

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

I love positive energy. People who are friendly, funny or generally good company. I love a good high-energy song too.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Yes. I am very aware of the climate change challenges. I truly believe we need to adapt how we live and reduce our carbon footprint ASAP.

The construction industry is going in the right direction, but a lot more needs to happen in a lot of industries.

What quote inspires you most and why?

World-renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh always says "You Win or You Learn"... I believe we learn something new every day and you must always be open to learning or you are going to get left behind.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Inis Mor. We got married there and the island has always had a very special place in my heart.