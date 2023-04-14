Peter Finn: Providing for and protecting my family is the most important thing in my life

Peter Finn (a.k.a.) Builder Pete is back on our screens for a brand-new season of.
The father of three, who lives in Saggart with his family, has previously appeared onalongside architect Dermot Bannon. An advocate for healthy living, Pete is also a keen sportsman and last year, he took on a major challenge in RTÉ’s .
Alongside Jujitsu, the TV personality also plays GAA with his local club in Saggart and is a member of the Dublin GAA Masters team.
The Dubliner is kept busy, but it is his routine that helps him to remain focused.
“I get most of my training in on mid-week mornings. So, I am up early, at approximately 5.30am to train for 6 or 6.30am,” he says. “Then it is straight to site afterwards to get to work.”
“On weekends I usually get up at about 7.30am on a Saturday morning and do a bit about around my own house. Sunday, I try get a bit of a lie-in, but my three girls usually have other ideas.”
*returned to RTÉ for a new series on April 13 with a brand-new designer, Dee Coleman. Dee will team up with Builder Peter Finn and the team.
I love keeping fit and training regularly. I train in SBG HQ Ireland Gym in Jujitsu and striking classes mainly in the mornings.
I try to prep my morning meals which is a huge help to staying healthy. Eating to 80% full is the best bit of advice I was given for trying to not overeat — but it is hard to stick to.
I love a pint of Guinness in my local pub Jacobs in Saggart with a couple of my mates. A Chinese takeaway while watching a bit of TV with my wife is heaven too.
We all have stress in life, especially business, but I try to not let myself get consumed by life stresses. Providing for and protecting my family is the most important thing in my life, always.
I love to spend time with my family, especially at weekends. I am also a big sports fan. I love watching MMA, Boxing and GAA.
I am a big Roy Keane Fan. I love to see Irish people highly achieve on a global level.
I love the smell of freshly-cut timber in a workshop or on a building site.
I cried a lot when a good friend of mine passed away. Also, when my grandmother passed away. I am actually quite emotional and well-up when I see people close to me in pain or at funerals.
Training regularly and staying consistent is without doubt the best health advice. All things in moderation when it comes to food and drink.
I really dislike selfishness, dishonesty and greed. Those traits are an absolute turn-off for me no matter who the person is.
I can be too driven and a bit too direct at times. I try to manage this, but I know that this is part of my personality. I probably take on too much in general. I love being busy!
I love positive energy. People who are friendly, funny or generally good company. I love a good high-energy song too.
Yes. I am very aware of the climate change challenges. I truly believe we need to adapt how we live and reduce our carbon footprint ASAP.
The construction industry is going in the right direction, but a lot more needs to happen in a lot of industries.
World-renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh always says "You Win or You Learn"... I believe we learn something new every day and you must always be open to learning or you are going to get left behind.
Inis Mor. We got married there and the island has always had a very special place in my heart.
