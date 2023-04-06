Ivanna McMahon: I'm a firm believer in everything in moderation

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Clare native Ivanna McMahon, the newly qualified doctor who switched patients for pageants and was crowned Miss Ireland last summer.

Miss Clare was the first pageant Ivanna ever entered at the start of 2022. A year later, she has taken home that title, as well as Miss Munster and Miss Ireland, and now she is counting down the days until she heads to the United Arab Emirates to compete in Miss World.

“I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be a great experience,” she says.

The avid musician is most looking forward to the talent section and performing a piece on the harp.

“I love playing music, so that’s an easy one for me,” she says. (The same surely can’t be said for whoever is tasked with getting her harp halfway across the globe.)

A major focus of the competition is ‘beauty with a purpose’, so Ivanna has also been touring the country for school talks, charity events, and fundraisers.

To mark World Health Day this Friday, April 7, she will be taking part in a webinar for people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease organised by COPD Support Ireland. Taking place from 12 midday to 1.30pm, the webinar is free to attend. To register, visit copd.ie.

How do you keep fit?

I try to get to the gym maybe three or four times a week, and then walk with my friends and family. I’m lucky here in Clare, there are plenty of nice walks that you can do around the county.

Do you have a morning routine?

I don’t think there’s anything too special about it, but one thing I always make sure to do is have a cup of coffee.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m a firm believer in everything in moderation. It’s still important to have some treats you enjoy, but plenty of water, lots of protein and veg, and try and limit your coffee intake to one or two cups a day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Anyone who knows me knows I love pizza and Lindt Lindor chocolate.

What keeps you awake at night?

I can sometimes have a busy schedule. For me, it’s finding it hard to wind down or ease my mind at the end of a busy day.

What is your favourite smell?

Coffee. Definitely.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

If you’re unwell and not looking after yourself, you won’t be able to put your best self forward when looking after other people.

What traits do you least like in others?

Someone that would have bad manners or that’s rude. I think it’s nice to be nice.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be a little bit introverted or shy, especially in new social situations. Being part of Miss Ireland has definitely helped with that - you’re thrown into a lot more social situations.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

I’ll chat to my mom, my dad, my brother, or one of my friends. Usually, they give me advice on how to deal with the situation. Even just spending some time with them, to take your mind off whatever is bringing your day down.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Jennifer Aniston — I watched Friends for years. She’s also dyslexic and I’m dyslexic, so I’d love to talk to her about her experience. I’d love Adele to come, she’s an amazing singer and seems to have such a brilliant personality. Marie Curie, the first woman Nobel prize winner, and then WB Yeats, I love his poetry.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I try and make climate-conscious decisions when I can. For me, it’s fast fashion. I always try to re-wear my clothes, because I have loads. Clothes are meant to be worn.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value’ – Albert Einstein.

It’s not important how successful you seem to be, but the fact that you’re doing something that adds value to someone — be it one person you’re helping in your local community or worldwide.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Italy is my favourite place in the world. I have travel plans to visit the country this summer so I’m really looking forward to that. I love the food — pizza and pasta — and it’s such a beautiful place.”