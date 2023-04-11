Annmarie O'Connor's podcast hears how people are living their best life with Parkinson's disease

A new five-episode podcast series focusing on Parkinson’s disease in Ireland has been released by Parkinson’s disease advocate Annmarie O’Connor and the Irish Examiner to coincide with World Parkinson’s Day.

Living Your Best Life: A Parkinson’s Podcast debuts today and features real-life insight from people with experience of Parkinson’s disease, including those living with Parkinson’s, a carer and spouse, and a specialist Parkinson’s nurse.

" Living Your Best Life: A Parkinson's Podcast is a five-episode podcast special detailing the particular personal stories from people in the Irish Parkinson's community, the obstacles they face, the challenges they've overcome, and, more importantly, the tools they use to help them live their best lives," Annmarie says.

In the first episode, which is available now on irishexaminer.com, as well as streaming services Spotify and Apple, Annmarie shares the story of her early-onset Parkinson’s diagnosis and how routine, education, and perspective help her live her best life.

Approximately 15,000 people in Ireland have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and the majority are over the age of 65 years. However early-onset Parkinson’s can affect people aged 20 and older. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s disease.

Annmarie was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in December 2021 and shared her story in the Irish Examiner last year, detailing her symptoms, diagnosis and life since then.

Annmarie impressed viewers of the Tommy Tiernan Show in January when she spoke passionately about her experience with Parkinson’s disease and she subsequently discussed it on radio with Brendan O’Connor. The inspiration for the podcast came from the huge reaction she received from those platforms.

Annmarie hopes to spread awareness about the condition and bring about positive social change through Living Your Best Life: A Parkinson’s Podcast.

Annmarie O'Connor hosts Living Your Best Life: A Parkinson's Podcast. Picture: Larry Cummins

During the series, Jerome Maume shares his story of early-onset Parkinson’s in the second episode and how exercise, singing, and a positive attitude help him. Parkinson’s advocate and co-founder of My Moves Matter app, Richelle Flanagan shares her story of early-onset Parkinson’s while Kate Wilkinson, whose husband Tony was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, shares her experience as a spouse becoming a carer. Finally, Annmarie hears from the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland’s specialist nurse, Lisa Wynne, who shares her experience of helping the newly diagnosed.

The theme for World Parkinson’s Awareness Day 2023 is ‘#Pep in your Step 4 Parkinsons’ and the Parkinson's Association of Ireland (parkinsons.ie) will host a virtual conference on April 15 to raise awareness and to provide education for people living with the disease, family members and health professionals. The online conference will be chaired by pharmacist and former TD Kate O’Connell and Annmarie is among the guest speakers on the day.

“The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland is an incredible educational resource and support network for the newly diagnosed like me. Being able to share my experience of the disease with others is my way of giving back to the community, especially during Parkinson’s Awareness Week,” Annmarie says.