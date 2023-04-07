Workplace wellbeing: Flexible employment is the future of work 

It seems to be what employees want in this post-pandemic work environment. According to the Trends in Post-PUP Employment paper published in April 2022, 45% of Irish workers returning to employment changed jobs. That’s a vast number of people on the move.
Research shows the search for flexibility was one of the motivators. In a study of 820 people across Ireland carried out by EmployFlex in 2019, 93% reported that, all things being equal, they would switch jobs if more flexibility were offered in another role.
It’s a similar story internationally. The EY Future Consumer Index 2022 asked 17,000 employees to list their top considerations for a new role and 32% chose flexibility in where and when they worked.
“When my son’s mother moved to the US, I had to raise him from 12 to 19, mostly on my own,” he says. “One of the main factors that allowed me to cope with this was that I was able to build most of my work schedule as a lecturer around his schedule. Both of us benefited and I felt higher job satisfaction and commitment to my organisation as a result. I am now in my 20th year at UCD.”
“It will help us close the gender care, pay and pensions gaps. It’s a win-win. The current legislation will be reviewed in two years to consider whether the right to request flexible working should be extended to all employees regardless of their caring responsibilities. We in the trade union movement will continue to campaign for that. Flexible working is the future of work.”