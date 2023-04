6.35am

I have breakfast ahead of a 10km cycle to work. Today I am travelling to a Dublin drug treatment centre to carry out hepatitis C screening. I use the Cepheid Genexpert machine which is essentially a compact laboratory in a box that allows rapid diagnosis of hepatitis C infection on–site. My job is to increase awareness, identify infected patients and facilitate treatment in the community.

8.30am

I arrive at the clinic and set up. The staff have prepared a list of people that need to be screened. A test is carried out by pricking the finger with a small needle to obtain a drop of blood. A negative test means the patient does not have hepatitis C. A positive result means the patient has hepatitis C and needs treatment.

Before a patient can begin treatment I do a scan of the patient’s liver using a mobile Fibroscan to see if the liver is scarred (cirrhosis). Prior to finishing up, I print off the test results and liaise with the nurse. I then return to my office at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Sheila O’Toole, hepatitis C clinical nurse specialist working with the National Hepatitis C Treatment Programme. Photograph Moya Nolan

2pm

I have a quick lunch.

3pm

I update my database, review emails and catch up on phone calls regarding follow-up hepatitis C treatment queries. As part of my work, I also provide a screening and Fibroscan service locally and nationally to drug treatment centres and other facilities providing services for people at risk of hepatitis C. It’s a silent disease which can lead to cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver and liver cancer over many years if left untreated. Many people are unaware they are infected. The good news is more than 95% of patients with hepatitis C can be cured in eight to 12 weeks. Treatment is a course of tablets, with hardly any side effects and it is free from the HSE.

4.30pm

I head home on the bike and set about making dinner for my family. Once that’s done and dusted, I bring the dog for a walk and relax for the evening.