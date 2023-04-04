What is masking - and when does it become a problem? 

To be seen, accepted, and welcomed as the person we truly are, is quite a humbling, but also vulnerable experience with a level of conscious questioning about how we will be perceived.

Will I be liked for who I am? Will I be judged? Will I be understood? Can I truly be myself around certain people? Many of us have likely feared the potential answers to these questions and deliberately hid behind a version of ourselves that is not exactly who we are. We suppress symptoms, alter or compensate for our behaviours, or hide difficulties we are experiencing. We camouflage ourselves, wear a mask, to protect ourselves from being hurt, misunderstood, or negatively targeted.

“Wearing a mask is a very common practice and something we all do,” says Mary McHugh, psychotherapist and founder and CEO of Irish Counselling Online.

“It is like a layer of protection which helps us to feel more at ease in ourselves and more confident.”

Social masking is a common occurrence with many of us feeling a need to mask our ordinary behaviours in favour of more socially acceptable manners to avoid standing out.

We may feel a need to hide some of our preferred comforting actions such as anxiety-related behaviours like fidgeting. In addition, we may feel more comfortable if we over-compensate our behaviours and avoid showing that we may be struggling in certain areas thereby masking our true nature and capabilities.

While masking is a false representation of us, it can have its advantages. For example, McHugh highlights that “if we are in an interview and we want to portray ourselves in an exaggerated light,” we may wear a mask to feel more assured and secure in our thinking to represent ourselves in the best possible way.

“Most importantly,” says McHugh, “wearing a mask is a way for us to feel accepted in this world. We all want to fit in, and we all want to be accepted. It’s a little like the makeup that we wear on our face or the clothes we wear. We use it to enhance ourselves because we are probably not fully comfortable with who we really are.”

Mary McHugh - founder of Online Counselling Ireland

The stigma of mental health issues, the complexities of neurodivergence, and certain social stigmas can lead to people masking certain aspects of their lives to avoid discrimination, bias, judgement, stress, anxiety, isolation, or simply to fit in. Masking, however, can become the norm when it is acquired from generational behaviour and understanding.

“We may have learned this behaviour very early because somewhere we received the message that to be truly who I am is not acceptable,” says McHugh.

“This may have begun with something as simple as being praised for acting, dancing, or speaking in a certain way. As we grow, and depending on how accepted we feel in the world, we will develop our mask. When you look at it in this way a mask is an armour, a protection, and is something we use to keep us at ease and safe.”

We may not be fully aware that we are masking and simply become a different version of ourselves when around certain social groups or in a particular person’s company. We may alter how we speak, the clothes we wear, how we move, what our preferred interests are, or change what makes us feel comfortable, safe, and relaxed because we are afraid of being judged for it.

Because of not fully being aware of how we mask, we may not be conscious of the effect this can have on our mental health, and it can take time to unlearn this behaviour.

“Wearing a mask can have many benefits but it is having an awareness that we are wearing a mask that is very important,” says McHugh.

“If wearing a mask in situations becomes the norm then we begin to disconnect from who we are. If we are unable to connect with ourselves, our connection with others is also false and this leads to difficulty in relationships as they are not authentic.”

This extra physical and mental effort that masking consumes for a person can be difficult to maintain and significantly alter how a person sees themselves.

“Wearing a mask takes energy whether we are consciously aware of it or not and over time the body will begin to react to this,” says McHugh. “This may show itself in relationship breakups, anxiety, and depression as we are exhausted keeping this mask up even if it’s happening unconsciously.”

The physical and mental drain of long-term masking increases the risk of depression, stress, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and behaviours, and can lead to burnout.

“To live mask free is to fully accept yourself as who you are,” says McHugh, “and to be ok with others seeing that too. It is nearly impossibility in this world to be fully acceptant of who we are but finding a balance is what keeps us healthy. Knowing our boundaries and keeping connected with ourselves is key. Meditation is an excellent way for us to find ourselves and to become comfortable in the sometimes-uncomfortable aspects of who we are.”

Unmasking is allowing yourself to be vulnerable, to appreciate and recognise the person you are, and providing yourself with the freedom to be you. However, we all mask to some extent. It is in knowing when we are in a safe space and able to unmask that we can slowly unveil ourselves in different social settings and avoid burning out from the exhaustion of constantly masking.