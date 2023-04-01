Working Life: Patients with COPD can often feel isolated

6am

I took up meditation during covid and I can feel the benefits, so it’s the first thing I do in the morning. Then it’s breakfast: porridge or yoghurt and fruit. I head to work early as I sometimes go for a run in Phoenix Park with a colleague, Bríd Greenan. She oversees Make Every Contact Count, the HSE’s national programme of behaviour change. It’s about health professionals making every patient contact count by encouraging positive lifestyle choices. It’s aligned with our chronic disease self-management programme.

8am

I go through emails and respond to requests for presentations from staff in our community health network who are looking for more information on the resources they need to help patients self-manage. I phone a health promotion officer in one of our new chronic disease integrated care hubs to check clinic times, so I can include that information in my resources. The hubs are part of Sláintecare reform.

9am

Dublin City Council is an important partner – it has gyms and leisure centres where the HSE delivers programmes to patients. A clinical specialist physiotherapist and I are involved in one in Coolock. It’s a community-based physical activity programme where patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD, a progressive lung disease) and other respiratory diseases can exercise after they’ve had pulmonary rehab.

10am

I visit an integrated care hub where we are planning to run Living Well, a six-week gold standard programme, led by two peer leaders trained by Stanford University in the US. Leah Harrington is the Living Well co-ordinator. I work on having patients with chronic disease referred to the programme.

Lunch

A walk in Phoenix Park, where I am based, in St Mary’s Hospital and a meeting with an occasional deer.

2pm

I prep with COPD Support Ireland for its webinar for World Health Day. I’ll be giving talks about our Living Well programme and social prescribing, designed to link patients to community supports where they can engage socially. Patients with COPD can often feel isolated.

4.30pm

Home to chill with my husband and sons, Fionn (23) and Dara (18).