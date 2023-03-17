What do we know about artificial sweeteners and how bad are they?

As alternatives to sugar, sweeteners promise to provide the sweet flavour we crave without the extra calories.

Varying in taste from 200 to 20,000 times as sweet as table sugar, they are considered helpful in combating the obesity epidemic. On the flip side, some artificial sweeteners come with long-term health risks of their own.

Among the latest to fall under the spotlight in a new study published in journal is the sugar substitute erythritol, widely added to processed foods and fizzy drinks, which has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Marketed as a zero-calorie sweetener, erythritol is a type of sugar alcohol, that is found naturally in fruits including pears and grapes and is also an artificially made sweetener. In the newly published findings, blood samples of 1,157 patients being monitored for cardiovascular disease risk revealed that those with the highest blood concentration of erythritol were more likely to have a heart attack or stroke over three years. Analysis of other studies, one involving 2,000 people in the US and another 883 people in Europe, also suggested a similar risk associated with the sweetener.

The study had its weaknesses, says the dietitian Sarah Keogh. “We make some erythritol in our bodies and levels of it are raised in people with existing heart disease,” she says. “There is still no proven evidence that consuming it as an ingredient in food will increase the risk of heart problems.”

Still, there are other concerns about the widespread use of artificial sweeteners which crop up in everything from salad dressings and soups to yoghurt and toothpaste. Previous studies have suggested they can have a negative effect on metabolic health, blood sugar control, and appetite.

Keogh says that any sweeteners added to foods have been “rigorously tested over many years and have passed stringent safety tests set by the European Food Safety Authority”.

So how much do we know about sweeteners, and the effect they have on our health?

Are sweeteners good or bad for the gut?

The gut microbiome, the communities of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in the intestines, has a powerful impact on overall health and immunity. Whether some sweeteners harm gut bacteria balance has been questioned by scientists in recent years. When rats were fed an artificial sweetener containing sucralose for three months, levels of beneficial gut bacteria dwindled significantly by the end of the trial.

The same outcome may also be true in humans, with a study at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel last year suggesting that commonly used sweeteners could affect gut health in a way that causes blood sugar levels to rise. For their trial involving 120 adults, the team headed by immunologist and microbiome researcher Eran Elinav, provided some participants with sweeteners aspartame, saccharin, stevia, or sucralose in sachet form, while others acted as controls. Consumption of artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes resulted in changes to the function and composition of their gut microbiomes in ways that were potentially damaging to their metabolic health. Why this happens is not clear — it might be that populations of harmful bacteria feed off sweeteners or that the products destroy some good gut bugs.

“To date, we don’t know whether these sweetening additives have a good, bad or neutral effect on the microbiome,” Keogh says. “More evidence is needed.”

Do sweeteners help with blood sugar control?

Too much sugar in the diet is known to play havoc with blood sugar control and insulin resistance, raising the risk of type 2 diabetes in the long term. Just one sugary drink a day has been linked to a 13% risk of Type 2 diabetes.

It makes sense to regard sugar alternatives as a better idea and yet evidence suggests that is not always the case.

In a 2019 review published in the , researchers said that small, short-term studies found artificial sweeteners improved fasting blood glucose levels, but some trials have shown that certain sweeteners disrupt the body’s ability to control blood sugar, eventually triggering metabolic changes that raise the risk of type 2 diabetes. Drinks sweetened with sucralose, for example, have been shown to hamper blood sugar regulation and in the study by Elinav, two other sweeteners — saccharin and stevia — had a similarly negative effect.

Not every participant’s ability to regulate blood sugar was affected in the same way, suggesting individual variations in the ways people respond to sugar alternatives in the diet.

“The general consensus from large review studies is that there is little impact on blood sugar control,” Keogh says. “And artificial sweeteners can be useful for people with Type 2 diabetes who occasionally want something sweet tasting.”

Are fake sugars responsible for hunger pangs?

Despite lowering our calorie intake at the time of consumption, could sweeteners make us feel hungrier in the long run? This has been suggested by some researchers who say when we consume sweet-tasting foods, the brain expects calories to be consumed. When those calories don’t appear from artificially sweetened foods, hunger pangs strike to ensure we eat more and make up any deficit. However, the jury is out on whether this is the case. While animal studies have suggested sweeteners can stimulate appetite in the brain, a large review of available studies found that artificial sweeteners don’t adversely affect calorie intake.

Should we all avoid sweeteners?

For all the bad press, artificial sweeteners are not risky when consumed in moderation and the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute states that “all low-calorie sweeteners used in Ireland, including aspartame, sucralose, sorbitol and acesulfame K, have been tested and approved safe for human consumption”.

For a review in the BMJ researchers who looked at 35 observational studies and 21 controlled trials of sweetener consumption in children and adults found that while they probably offer no health benefits, they likely do no harm either.

“Even in studies looking at relatively high intakes, there is not enough scientific evidence to brand them bad for our health,” says Keogh. “In an ideal world, we would get sweetness from all-natural sources such as fruit, but in the real world these ingredients serve their purpose as long as consumed in moderation.”

Pros and cons of three common artificial sweeteners

Erythritol

Pros: Some studies have shown it to be a favourable replacement for sugar, although much of the research has been performed in animals, not humans.

Cons: Can cause diarrhoea and gastric issues in some people when consumed in large doses. The latest study has associated high consumption with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Sorbitol

Pros: Widely added to oral health products and to chewing gum. An analysis of studies by researchers at King’s College London reported that regularly chewing sugar-free gum containing sorbitol (or xylitol) can reduce the risk of tooth decay by up to 28%. The sweeteners have antibacterial properties that are also helpful for teeth.

Cons: It can have a laxative effect in sensitive people and a study suggested that some people may experience chronic diarrhoea and abdominal pain after consuming substantial amounts of sorbitol sweetened sugar-free gum and sweets.

Saccharin

Pros: The oldest and among the most widely used artificial sweeteners. Added to jams, sweets, medicines, and toothpastes. High doses of saccharin were shown not to raise the risk of healthy adults developing type 2 diabetes in research undertaken in 2021, and a two-week study showed it didn’t change the gut microbiome status of either humans or mice.

Cons: Chronic long-term consumption has been linked to kidney damage.