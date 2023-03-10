Working Life: It takes bravery and determination to cycle in Dublin but it’s a great de-stressor

7.30am

I don’t need to get kids out. They are all grown up (Cillian, 27, Aifric, 24, and Oisín, 22) so I can concentrate on myself and getting by bike from Clontarf to Crumlin or Temple Street children’s hospital. It takes bravery, and determination to cycle in Dublin, but it’s a great de-stressor and terrific for generating ideas.

9am

If it’s Friday, I head to Temple St for a day of research. After clearing some admin, I segue into writing reports. When you are a researcher, you have an obligation to the charities that fund your projects and you have to write reports at the midpoint and at the endpoint of the grant.

1pm-2pm

I take part in a ‘grand round’ - a weekly meeting of medics where we pool expertise while discussing patient cases. My expertise is in rare diseases and it’s the focus of my research. My researchers have identified several rare disease genes and developed simple cost-effective genetic tests which are used for diagnosis.

We’ve also developed a range of educational animation videos on inheritance patterns, and they’ve had more than 1.75m views.

It was a huge thrill for me to recently win the Health Research Charities Ireland inaugural Health Research Impact Award 2022 for our research where we identified 11 genes responsible for

significant health issues for people.

We used new technology to make diagnosis in families where routine testing was negative. Now this technology forms part of routine diagnostic testing in the investigation of children and adults with various clinical problems.

2pm

A quick lunch: tea, fruit, a snack.

3pm

Depending on the day, I may have clinics in Crumlin or Temple Street, where I mostly see families affected by rare diseases. We make a diagnosis in about 40% of cases. The other 60% remain hidden. If I don’t have a clinic, I spend time cleaning up data as part of the process of writing academic papers for publication in journals, which is fundamental to research work.

A very interesting paper involved one of my researchers looking at children born in 2000 to see how many had developed a rare disease by age 18. She found that although it was just 4.2%, they used up 50% of inpatient bed days.

5.30pm

Cycle home to chill with the family.

Prof Sally Ann Lynch is the winner of the inaugural Health Research Charities Ireland Research Impact Award 2022. More information at www.hrci.ie