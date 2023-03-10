Working Life: It takes bravery and determination to cycle in Dublin but it’s a great de-stressor

Professor Sally Ann Lynch, consultant geneticist, Temple Street and Crumlin children’s hospitals and UCD School of Medicine
Working Life: It takes bravery and determination to cycle in Dublin but it’s a great de-stressor

Professor Sally Anne Lynch, consultant geneticist, Temple Street and Crumlin children’s hospitals and UCD School of Medicine. Picture: Moya Nolan

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Catherine Shanahan

7.30am

I don’t need to get kids out. They are all grown up (Cillian, 27, Aifric, 24, and Oisín, 22) so I can concentrate on myself and getting by bike from Clontarf to Crumlin or Temple Street children’s hospital. It takes bravery, and determination to cycle in Dublin, but it’s a great de-stressor and terrific for generating ideas.

9am

If it’s Friday, I head to Temple St for a day of research. After clearing some admin, I segue into writing reports. When you are a researcher, you have an obligation to the charities that fund your projects and you have to write reports at the midpoint and at the endpoint of the grant.

1pm-2pm

I take part in a ‘grand round’ - a weekly meeting of medics where we pool expertise while discussing patient cases. My expertise is in rare diseases and it’s the focus of my research. My researchers have identified several rare disease genes and developed simple cost-effective genetic tests which are used for diagnosis.

We’ve also developed a range of educational animation videos on inheritance patterns, and they’ve had more than 1.75m views.

It was a huge thrill for me to recently win the Health Research Charities Ireland inaugural Health Research Impact Award 2022 for our research where we identified 11 genes responsible for
significant health issues for people.

We used new technology to make diagnosis in families where routine testing was negative. Now this technology forms part of routine diagnostic testing in the investigation of children and adults with various clinical problems.

2pm

A quick lunch: tea, fruit, a snack.

3pm

Depending on the day, I may have clinics in Crumlin or Temple Street, where I mostly see families affected by rare diseases. We make a diagnosis in about 40% of cases. The other 60% remain hidden. If I don’t have a clinic, I spend time cleaning up data as part of the process of writing academic papers for publication in journals, which is fundamental to research work.

A very interesting paper involved one of my researchers looking at children born in 2000 to see how many had developed a rare disease by age 18. She found that although it was just 4.2%, they used up 50% of inpatient bed days.

5.30pm

Cycle home to chill with the family.

  • Prof Sally Ann Lynch is the winner of the inaugural Health Research Charities Ireland Research Impact Award 2022. More information at www.hrci.ie

Read More

U2 birthday bash bar in Kerry village is up for sale 

More in this section

There’s very little support for mums once the baby’s born There’s very little support for mums once the baby’s born
Itching Natural health: Menopausal itch wakes me up in the morning 
Heart shaped cheese at a traditional Swedish Christmas Dinner Case-in point: Why cheese is good for heart health 
#Working Life
<p>Pic: iStock</p>

Workplace Wellbeing: Taking the heat out of menopause at work 

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd