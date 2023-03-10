Grace Campbell: I realised I was obsessed with men — it was very off-brand 

Grace Campbell has a complicated relationship with men. And the 28-year-old comedian’s latest show, which lands in Dublin later this month, is centred around the contradiction of being a feminist who craves male validation.
“The show begins with a breakup that was really pivotal for me,” she explains over the phone from London. “After that, I started serial dating and I realised I was actually obsessed with men.”
“It was really unhealthy, it was getting me into bad situations, but also, it was just very off-brand for me,” she says with a sigh. “My vibe is ‘I don’t give a shit about men’.
“I am on a journey of trying to change it, but I haven’t figured it out. I still love men.”
Campbell has had sell-out runs for previous shows, hosts a stand-up night The Disgraceful Club and has a memoir to her name (written at 25) — but when you Google her name, ‘Alastair Campbell’s daughter’ still comes up as her Wiki descriptor.
The topic of being a nepotism baby — a relatively new term coined to refer to those who have famous or well-connected relations — has come up in near-on every interview she’s done in recent times. So instead I ask, how does the former British government press secretary deal with hearing his daughter talk explicitly about her sexual encounters on stage?
“Both of my parents come [to the shows], they’re so proud of me. But when I am talking about sex...” she trails off with a laugh.
“Dad says the only way he can get through it is by pretending it’s someone else up on stage.”
- Grace Campbell is taking her sell-out Edinburgh run A Show About Me(n) to Dublin on March 23. Tickets €22.10 + fees, from ticketmaster.ie
I’ve just got a dog, Eddie, a cavalier King Charles spaniel — she is currently lying on my lap expecting a tummy rub — and I’m walking at least two hours a day. I do yoga probably three, four times a week. I’ve recently got back into going to the gym. I am obsessed with exercise, purely because it’s so good for my anxiety. If I don’t exercise, I’m a mess.
If I don’t have coffee, within 20 minutes of waking up, I start to wretch, like I am having withdrawals. It’s so bad. My ideal scenario is to be woken up with a coffee. Even getting from my bedroom to my kitchen to make coffee I hate my life and then the second I have coffee I’m fine. It’s not very healthy, but that is my morning routine.
I’m vegetarian so I feel that that makes me just sound healthy. I have recently been making a lot of soup. If I eat badly, I feel like shit. I need to have enough protein, a smoothie and a juice every day.
Alcohol. I adore a pale Rosé.
My happy place is at home, alone on my sofa, watching some trash television.
I’m obsessed with smells. My mum always has the most amazing candles. I love the smell of a fire in a house, and citrusy fruits — limes are my favourite.
If you feel like you’re getting a cold eat a raw clove of garlic. It works, it’s just disgusting. For mental health, my mantra is ‘feelings aren’t facts’.
Selfishness. Flakiness.
Self-centeredness. Jealousy.
At the moment, not much. I’m single, and in the past, I used to be kept awake when I was in stressful relationships. I was so worried about them. But I guess, when people in my life aren’t in good places, that keeps me up at night.
Rihanna — I think she would be the best dinner party guest. She’s got charisma, she’s funny, and she’s cool. I am obsessed with Chelsea Handler. Joanne McNally is the GOAT. I’d have her at my dinner party too. I’d love to say I’d invite a load of stand-ups, but I am worried it would just be a table full of egos.
Very much so. I don’t eat meat. I buy a lot of clothes second-hand, and I rent a lot of my clothes. I wouldn’t say I am perfect, but I am very conscious of the environment.