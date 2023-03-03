Working Life: A child has a goal to tie his shoelaces independently 

7am

The alarm goes off, I get my three-year-old daughter Naoise ready for preschool and make sure the dog and cat are fed before we leave home in Kilcoole. I drop Naoise off at about 8am before driving to work in Bray Primary Care Centre.

9am

I start by checking phone messages and emails. Next up, I finish drafting a report for a child recommending the use of assistive technology in school due to significant difficulties with his speed and legibility of handwriting.

10am

I have an appointment at a local primary school to complete a classroom observation and to meet with the teacher of a child I have recently assessed. The aim is to gain further information on the child’s ability to function in the classroom. I also provide guidance to the teacher and special needs assistant (SNA) on sensory movement breaks to support the child.

12 noon

Back at Bray Primary Care Centre, I meet six children (aged four to six) and their parents with my colleague to start our Busy Fingers group. This group, which runs for four weeks, focuses on developing the children’s fine motor and pencil control skills through fun activities and exercises. Following the group, we complete our notes and email the plan and homework to the parents.

1.15pm

I go for a short walk with my colleague. We recently completed the HSE’s Steps to Health challenge and are trying to maintain it.

1.45pm

I’ve an initial occupational therapy assessment booked in with an 11-year-old boy who has been referred for a review of his motor and coordination skills. An initial appointment can take up to two hours. It involves completion of a suite of standardised assessments to determine a child’s area of need and the development of an intervention plan for the parents.

4pm

A child with a goal to tie his shoelaces independently comes in for review.

5pm

I head home for dinner with my husband David and Naoise and we chat about our day. I love the hour between 6pm and 7pm with Naoise as it’s wind-down time with bath, stories and bedtime routine. Once she’s down to sleep, I try to get out for a walk and start something new on Netflix.