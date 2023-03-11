Tuning in to get off: The rise of audio erotica and the apps worth checking out

Explore 700+ stories, wellness sessions, and sleep scenes. A free 7-day trial is available to Irish users, with a monthly subscription priced from €9.49, and annual from €49.99.
Over 50,000 women have used this app which claims to help you discover your pleasure, improve your relationships and enjoy sex more. Some of the exercises on the app include ones targeted at letting go of shame and anxiety, learning to stay present, and building better sensual habits.
Think you have a sexy voice? OhCleo is the world's first creator-driven audio erotica app — so you can listen to tracks by other users, and create your own. There are lots of free tracks available on the app, or you can subscribe for access to premium content.
Technically a website, but it has been advocated for by famous ladies like Emma Watson who counts herself as a dedicated subscriber, so we had to include. It's billed as a science-backed educational platform focused on exploring and teaching techniques to women and people with vulvas, with super-honest videos, animations and how-to’s. The cheapest subscription available is a one-time payment of €45 (down from €69), while the more expensive full-access version is priced at €89 (down from €124).
A sex and pleasure education app, Kama promises to transform your sex life with just 5-10 mins of your time every day. Choose from curated programmes from sex coaches on self-pleasure and toys, squirting, oral sex and more. "Come and get the sex education you should have been given," they say. Sign us up.