Natural Health: I'm finding sleep difficult due to perimenopause

I’m perimenopausal and it’s affecting my sleep. I find it easy to drift off but I wake up in the middle of the night and find it almost impossible to get back to sleep. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

Hot flushes are the most commonly experienced symptom of perimenopause, with sleep disturbances a close second. The issue is not just a case of getting to sleep but staying asleep.

Sleep disturbances often occur during this phase of life because the drop in the hormones oestradiol and progesterone affects the brain region responsible for sleep. The oestradiol drop also disrupts the circadian rhythm, which can upset sleep routine. Histamine levels increase during the high-oestrogen phase of perimenopause and can trigger insomnia.

Other common perimenopausal symptoms contributing to sleep disturbance include hot flushes, joint pain, night sweats, restless legs, heart palpitations, fibromyalgia, urinary frequency, itching skin, impaired stress coping mechanisms, and increased feelings of anxiety.

Magnesium is an essential mineral for sleep and helps with muscle cramping and nervous tension. Magnesium levels tend to drop at night, which is why many people suffer from muscle cramping, restless legs, muscle pain, and palpitations when trying to sleep. Low magnesium often manifests as poor REM sleep patterns and late-night leg cramps.

Ideally, you will want to take a two-pronged approach by applying magnesium topically and taking it internally. Topical magnesium is usually found in spray, gel, or cream form. Internally, you will need to take 300-350mg daily in the form of magnesium glycinate — for best effect, find a supplement that also includes 3g of taurine. An amino acid, taurine works by calming GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptors, promoting a healthy insulin response and improving energy metabolism. Magnesium also supports GABA and helps to lower cortisol levels.

Some herbs that can help with perimenopausal insomnia include Rhodiola, valerian, magnolia, hops, and Withania (Ashwagandha). However, it is best to begin by introducing daily magnesium and taurine supplementation and monitoring the effects. If you need additional support after four to six weeks, add the above herbs as supplements or herbal teas.

I developed a frozen shoulder for the second time late last year. My doctor prescribed anti-inflammatories for the pain. I still have limited movement in my shoulder, which is tender to the touch. What would you suggest?

I have first-hand experience with this agonising condition, along with treating clients presenting with frozen shoulder. In some cases, trauma, surgery, or scar tissue is at the root of the problem, but often there is no injury or apparent cause.

To get instant relief from the pain, look for a cayenne and menthol-based anti-inflammatory balm, preferably containing arnica to help with deep tissue repair. As well as topical relief, cayenne is an excellent addition to your food.

Kitchen remedies turmeric and ginger are known for reducing inflammation and their pain relief properties.

Acupuncture can help to increase movement in the affected shoulder. Or you might want to find a myofascial release therapist to help work through the stiffness in the shoulder capsule (frozen shoulder is also known as adhesive capsulitis). Alternating hot and cold packs can also bring short-term relief.

Consider taking the supplement serrapeptase, an enzyme that reduces inflammation and breaks down scar tissue without damaging or affecting healthy tissue.

You may be currently on or recommended anti-inflammatory medications and cortisone injections. These can often be used together successfully with physical therapies and natural remedies. Avoiding heavy lifting and repetitive tasks is crucial.

