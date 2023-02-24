Working Life: A chap from my class in school ended up a client of ours - and died last year

6.45am

With two young people in college – Daniel (19) and Emily (18) - early morning is a bit of a mad scramble to ensure they get the train. I scan the newspapers during my train journey from Celbridge, Co Kildare, to Dublin city centre, looking for housing/homelessness issues likely to impact my day. If my schedule needs re-arranging, I get onto my PA.

8.30am

One issue that can really throw the diary is if we suffer a client bereavement. Recently we had three in one week. We need to connect with the family and ensure we have done everything we could. A bereavement effects everyone: first responders, staff, the families. We link in with relevant agencies and everyone is debriefed. Sometimes our staff need counselling. A chap from my class in school ended up a client of ours and died last year. That could have been me.

10am

I give a briefing to new staff at head office in Dublin’s Mountjoy Square. I talk about our organisation’s ethos – we may only get one chance to work with a client and we need to make sure it counts. Our services include emergency accommodation, addiction and recovery, learning centres, family homeless hubs and housing supports/resettlement.

12 noon

I meet with Sky Ireland, a donor organisation. It is funding an IT hub for young people in Marrowbone Lane to ensure they can stay connected. Digital poverty excludes a lot of young people from participating in many digital aspects of society and a hub like this is a great resource.

Lunch

Never really happens, despite buying a mini fridge for the office.

2pm

I have a meeting with solicitors in relation to trying to secure a new property. We will shortly open a new 60-bed hostel to accommodate growing numbers of homeless people. I follow up with a Zoom with the Department of Housing and relevant Dublin City Council personnel to discuss funding mechanisms.

My role involves managing lots of different stakeholders. It’s a job answerable to everyone and supported by very few. I say that as someone with 33 years’ experience in the sector.

6pm

I spend the commute home returning phonecalls to donors looking for follow-up etc. It’s a very demanding job but it’s been a privilege to take up the mantle from Peter McVerry, which I will shortly pass onto my successor.