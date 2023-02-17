Here's why perfectionism is your feminist superpower 

Have Steve Jobs, Gordon Ramsey, James Cameron ever been told they are perfectionists and should try to be more balanced? No — they are exalted as geniuses, she says, while “women receive an eternal fountain of directives every day about how to be less.”
Speaking on Zoom from New York City, Shafler says society’s messaging to women is always to ‘balance it’: “Women are always portrayed with competing demands. Themes of childcare, cleaning, work, trying to make yourself look good, and then the word ‘balance’, as though it were anything to do with recalibrating our energy or equilibrium.”
She adds how we have “hacksawed the definition of balance to mean being good at being busy, which has nothing to do with health.”
Being a perfectionist — if you are a woman — means you are not ‘balanced’.
“What do we mean when we say balanced, and who are we telling to be more balanced,” she wonders. “Who is experiencing the most competing demands and is expected to balance them? Women, women, women.”
To be more ‘balanced’ and less perfectionist, while directed at women, means to be less ambitious, she says.
“When men are called perfectionists, it’s not even a blip in the radar of explaining who they are. It’s just integrated into their identity — they don’t have to explain their perfectionism. We don’t expect them to — that’s just the way they work. It’s what’s expected of them. They have standards. They’re professionals.”
Schafler gives the example of Martha Stewart as a female perfectionist who is “allowed and permitted” to be so, because “her interests stay within the realm of what is acceptable for women to be publicly ambitious about” (home décor, food, weddings etc). She cites top tennis player Serena Williams and Vogue editor Anna Wintour as consummate perfectionists who often get bad press; I’d add Madonna.
Of Wintour she says, “You can be a leader if you’re woman, but you must be maternal, you must be soft and warm.”
The dominant cultural message for women, she continues, is that we can take on leadership roles, but only if we abide by societal rules. If we preface our requests with smiles, charm, self-effacement.
“I struggled with this myself,” says Schafler. “Every time I assert myself, if I don’t do it smilingly, in a very particular manner, I don’t get what I want — I get pushed back and penalised. For a long time I internalised it, but these are cultural disorders.”
Until we acknowledge this, she says, we are going to continue looking at mental health “through the lens of individual pathology” rather than through cultural context.