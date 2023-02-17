Working Life: Between 500 and 600 babies are born with heart defects in Ireland each year

Dr Claire Conlon, senior clinical psychologist, The Caterpillar Clinic and Heart Children Ireland



6am

Three energetic boys mean an early start. I prep the night before to ease the stress. If my husband’s schedule allows it, I squeeze in a sea swim, as we live near the coast in Skerries.

8am

I’m lucky I live near the clinic so there’s no traffic to battle. I drop Ben (six), Sam (four) and Jack (one) to school and childcare along the way.

9am

The first child arrives for assessment. The parents are concerned about autism spectrum disorder and learning difficulties. I assess the child with games and puzzles and chat with the family. I’ve already linked in with other therapists and the child’s school.

10.30am

A parent comes in for support for their child who is presenting as very anxious in the last year or so. I’ve seen a big increase in anxiety since Covid. The demands on children were much less during lockdowns, so when restrictions lifted, some found the transition very challenging, especially those with sensory, social, or learning needs. I recommend one of my online programmes to them.

11.30am

I pre-record online programmes (www.thecaterpillarclinic.com) that parents can listen to on-demand, so I dedicate some of my day to developing more content.

Programmes include topics like how to help children conquer anxiety or how to deal with behavioural problems. Parents can email me with queries.

I’m passionate about making clinical psychology services available to help prevent kids from developing acute mental health issues.

2pm

After lunch, I’ve a Zoom meeting with the CEO of Heart Children Ireland (HCI) Sheila Campbell to discuss their annual conference ‘The beat goes on,’ which takes place tomorrow at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Dublin as part of global Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Month.

It’s in partnership with Crumlin and the Mater hospitals and this year a key area of focus is the transition of children with CHD from paediatric to adult care.

I provide services to the HCI charity and I will be addressing parents at the conference on the topic of managing anxiety. Between 500 and 600 babies are born with CHD in Ireland each year.

5pm

I pick up the kids and head home for some chill time. Then it’s their usual bedtime routine before winding down myself.

