Epilepsy Day 2023: Here's what you need to do if someone has a seizure

With over 45,000 people living with epilepsy in Ireland, this International Epilepsy Day is all about raising awareness and helping to inform the public on the correct steps to take if someone experiences a seizure.

Despite the condition being one of the most common neurological conditions in the country, a recent public awareness survey found that 80% of respondents believed that epilepsy to be a rare condition.

Conducted by Amarach Research on the behalf of Epilepsy Ireland, the survey highlighted how the public underestimates the prevalence of the condition.

As part of International Epilepsy Day (February 13), Epilepsy Ireland wants to make seizure first aid general knowledge.

“The reality is that the condition affects almost 1 in every 100 people — highlighting why seizure first-aid needs to be general knowledge amongst the wider public,” explains Peter Murphy, CEO of Epilepsy Ireland.

“Knowing what to do can potentially save lives, and for people living with epilepsy, not knowing how appropriately a seizure will be responded to remains a major concern for many in their day-to-day lives.”

Here is what you need to know if you witness a person having a seizure — remember TIME, SAFE, STAY.

TIME

The first thing to do is ensure you time a seizure. This is important because if a seizure goes over five minutes, an ambulance should be called.

SAFE

Be sure to keep the person safe during their seizure. You can do this by cushioning their head with something soft, and removing any potentially harmful objects close by such as furniture.

You should never put anything in a person's mouth or restrain them during a seizure.

It is also important to remember that there are different types of seizures and if a person does not experience convulsions, they may “zone out” instead or stare blankly, become confused or agitated. They may also display behaviours like chewing, smacking their lips, fiddling with their clothes, or wandering aimlessly.

If this is the case, it is important to gently guide the person away from any potential danger.

STAY

Do not leave the person. Often after experiencing a seizure, the person will be confused and may also be feeling exhausted. You should stay with them until they have fully recovered, explain what happened, and reassure them.

Of course, if the person experienced an injury during the seizure, ensure all normal first aid steps are taken.