5am

I’m an early riser as I like to give myself a head start. It means I can avoid most of the rush-hour traffic and have time to grab a coffee — an essential part of my morning routine. I commute from Castlepollard in Co Westmeath to each of four clinics on different days — Cork, Limerick, Carlow and Waterford.

6am

The Rose Clinic provides a clinician-led service to screen and map skin moles and lesions. It’s owned by Prof Paul Redmond, chair of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital Group. My work day officially starts with a phone call with Prof Redmond before he starts his consultancy duties. We discuss the day’s proceedings and our plan of action.

8am

Time to check emails and direct messages. This can often generate an unofficial structure to the day and can highlight topics I need to bring to the attention of the clinic teams which include surgeons, doctors and melanographers, with the focus on skin health and mole mapping.

Skin cancer is now the most common cancer in Ireland with more than 13,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

9am

Once the clinic day has officially started, I check in with administration to answer any questions they have and to keep myself in the loop. I set aside time to liaise with external parties involved in business development and expansion, via Zoom or in person. This can include experts in the medical field, public relations companies, website developers, or it may involve doing my own research on the area of skin cancer, and the developments in prevention and treatment.

1pm

Lunch is often on the go, at the desk while catching up with emails, or one-on-one with a member of the team. Sandwich, apple, treat — washed down with a cup of coffee.

2pm

After lunch, I check in again with Prof Redmond. This allows us to regroup and assess where we are with the daily tasks.

4pm

Recheck-in with Rose Clinic. People have the option to self-refer to the clinic to check their skin and identify any issues of concern.

7pm

I am fortunate that once I arrive home, I get to spend time with my husband William and two beautiful children, Jake (ten) and Jessica (seven). An hour of fun activities before it is officially chill time — until tomorrow.