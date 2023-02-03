Natural health: How can I stop wax building from up in my ears? 

I need to get my ears syringed yearly to remove a wax build-up. What can I do to stop it from building up in the first place?

Earwax (cerumen) is produced in the ears to help protect the ear canals from dirt, dust, and infection and maintain pH balance. While this is healthy and normal, there can be issues with the overproduction of wax or wax build-up in the canals.

Sometimes this is simply a case of physiology contributing to wax build-up — the canals may be narrow, curved, or particularly hairy.

A diet high in processed foods, heredity, and ethnicity are additional factors to consider, along with occupation.

It is worth noting if there is a family history of earwax issues or ear infections. Anxiety and stress can also trigger excessive production of cerumen. The use of hearing aids, earbuds, or earplugs is linked to a wax build-up, as is working in a dusty environment.

A home maintenance routine may help minimise build-up and reduce the number of GP visits to get your ears syringed.

It is essential to use a safe method of ear cleaning at home since the ear canal can become more prone to infection once the protective layer of wax coating is removed.

Prodding at wax using cotton buds can force cerumen deeper into the ear and can carry the risk of eardrum perforation.

Audiclean is a safe and gentle spray available from most pharmacies that can be used in the bath or shower. It utilises the gentle action of bicarbonates to remove excess wax build-up without removing the protective layer of wax from the ear canal.

My husband had a triple bypass operation two months ago. It was a success, but he is exhausted most of the time. What would you recommend?

It will take some time for your husband to rebuild his energy levels. He will likely have days where he feels a little more like himself again and days where he is physically and emotionally drained. It is important that he doesn’t take any herbs or supplements or even make dietary changes without first discussing them with your specialist.

Many supplements can negatively impact medications for heart health - for example, supplementation with vitamins D, E, potassium, iron, magnesium, and zinc is typically contraindicated with anticoagulants such as warfarin.

Your husband may find that checking his energy levels on a weekly basis rather than comparing them day by day is a more useful way to track his recovery progress.

If he is not feeling any better across the week or not seeing a pattern of improvement on the whole, then he should contact his surgeon or specialist.

Basic dietary principles are important for the healing process — such as keeping up fluids, ensuring adequate dietary fibre, eating a variety of local and seasonal whole foods, along with avoiding processed, fried, and sugary foods.

If your husband finds that his appetite is still not back to normal, he may find it helpful to eat five or six smaller meals throughout the day rather than having three regular meals.

Walking is an excellent exercise to aid recovery after heart surgery. Avoid walking in weather that is too hot or too cold, and rest immediately when experiencing dizziness, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, chest pain, nausea, headaches or other unusual symptoms.

For a complete and personalised programme, your husband could contact a naturopath or integrative medical practitioner, who will take a thorough case history and make recommendations based on a detailed health assessment.

Most natural healthcare practitioners are happy to work alongside the patient’s GP or specialist to achieve the best possible outcome.