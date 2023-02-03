Working Life: Surgery can be very challenging but that’s part of the appeal of the job

6am

I’m up at 6am and at work for 6.45am. I usually have an uninterrupted 45 minutes, which can be quite productive, catching up with emails, paperwork, signing reports, reviewing charts, preparing presentations etc. There’s a constant barrage of paperwork to sort.

7.30am

Teaching session in CUH (three days a week). This can consist of medical student tutorials, medical presentations, journal clubs (evaluating scientific articles/studies). We also have monthly review meetings. No two days are the same. Some days consist of full-day theatre sessions or clinics.

8am

Ward round followed by a multidisciplinary team meeting. The various specialists in breast cancer care including surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, breast care nurses and other healthcare professionals discuss all breast biopsies whether benign or malignant. Afterwards, we have a separate meeting to discuss BreastCheck patients to carefully plan their treatment. A huge amount of planning occurs behind the scenes.

Prof Martin O'Sullivan with his dog Ivy. Picture: David Keane.

11am

Administration time. This can consist of research meetings - I’m collaborating with fantastic colleagues at the Tyndall National Institute/UCC on innovative ways of diagnosing breast diseases. I am also the Irish lead with UCC on a separate €11.4m grant from the European Commission. I frequently have teleconferences with the National Cancer Control Programme or other national projects I’m involved with. I often see extra patients outside of regular clinics during this time.

1pm

Quick sandwich before heading to the Bon Secours Hospital. Sometimes I see a few patients in the breast unit before my afternoon theatre list. Surgery can be very challenging but that’s part of the appeal of the job. I’m aware that surgery is a major event for patients and I always meet with them before the anaesthetic to answer any questions.

7pm

Post-operative ward round. I’m lucky to have wonderful colleagues in all the institutions that I work in.

8pm

Home. We try to have one family meal every day. Stories of the day or world events are discussed - our teenagers are well able to debate any topic. I help my wife Anne with jobs around the house and we eventually sit down for tea and a chat.

Ahead of World Cancer Day 2023 which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, the HSE is encouraging people to take steps to reduce their cancer risk. Find out more at HSE Cancer Prevention.