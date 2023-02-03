Orlagh Farmer: Meditation helps me to relax - and there's joy in the simple things

It’s an exciting time for Cork Ladies footballer Orlagh Farmer who has recently started a “new chapter” by opening her own business.

EmpowerEd Coaching is a service-based business that aims to empower others through sports, education, and wellbeing.

The 30-year-old has been playing sports all her life and as a qualified PE teacher and a lecturer in sports education, it’s something she has always wanted to do.

“It’s an exciting chapter,” she says. “It’s scary all the same, but it’s exciting and I know it’s my calling to do it, so I’m glad I went with my gut and went in at the deep end with it.”

The Midleton native runs a variety of workshops in schools and at sports clubs, with the overall goal of helping “to make a difference”.

How do you keep fit?

I would definitely consider myself a fit person. Sport is part and parcel of my life. Training every night of the week with Club Midelton, and in recent years with the Cork Ladies, means I’m out and about, whether it be on the pitch or in the gym.

Do you have a morning routine?

I like to meditate first thing in the morning. I do something called TM (transcendental meditation). I learned it years ago and it really helps me to rejuvenate my energy and I feel it sets me up for the day. I’m big into journaling as well. I like to write in my notebook, and set my intentions for the day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Healthy eating has been ingrained in me since I was young because I played sports from a young age. Your food is your fuel and you need that to perform, so for me it’s about getting the right amounts of carbs, proteins, and fats and obviously plenty of fruit and veg.

Something I find really helpful is drinking hot water with lemon first thing in the morning.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I have a sweet tooth so I’m going to say chocolate 100% - Cadbury’s preferably. And I do like the occasional hot chocolate as well.

What keeps you awake at night?

A busy mind. I’m a bit of a perfectionist and I do put a lot of pressure on myself sometimes.

How do you relax?

Meditation helps, and the simple things — even just sitting in the car, going for a drive, or going to the beach with a coffee and a book.

Orlagh Farmer, Cork All-Ireland winning footballer. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor, from an Irish perspective, and from an international perspective I would say Serena Williams. They are phenomenal athletes, and their stories are

inspiring.

What is your favourite smell?

Freshly brewed coffee.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

You are what you eat. I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but it has real meaning.

Another thing that I go by is you are what you think about all day long. If you are optimistic and thinking positively despite any setbacks on a daily basis, that will help your mood, behaviour, attitude, and everything.

What traits do you least like in others?

I really dislike disrespect and when people are rude.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Being too hard on myself.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

My 89-year-old granny — we call her Sheila Bells. I’ve a really special bond with her. Anybody that knows me knows that she’s my best friend. She never fails to keep us entertained. She has an Instagram page as well. She loves to share her insights of the day.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Oprah Winfrey for some inspiration, I could do with a bit of that, and Ed Sheeran as well for a bit of a sing-song at the table and, of course, I couldn’t forget my granny Sheila Bells.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Inch beach - it’s about 15km from my house. It’s a hidden little gem in East Cork.

Orlagh Farmer is a graduate of the Sport to Start-Up programme, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Office. See: www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Sport