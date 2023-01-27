Working Life: We provide services to adults who need help overcoming addiction

Stuart Fraser, CEO, Frontline Make Change



6.30am

Right on cue, my three-year-old son Senan acts as my alarm. I stumble into the shower before heading for his bedroom to prod the little bear and ready him for creche. I drop him off on my way to our head office on Emmet Road in Inchicore, Dublin.

8.30am

The first hour is spent catching up with the managers of our three services - addiction, childcare and social enterprise. We’re rooted in the local community and provide services to adults who need help overcoming addiction, such as a drop-in service, counselling, family support and an aftercare programme.

For kids in family units affected by addiction, our childcare programme supports them in a classroom environment. The younger ones come to pre-school in the morning and the older kids come in the afternoon.

The third aspect of what we do is social enterprise and we have developed a very successful bike repair and upcycle shop at our Frontline Bikes retail unit in Inchicore, with a massive upscale due to take place, on foot of €548,000 in government funding for a new training workshop/showroom/storage depot in Bluebell.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Frontline Make Change, an addiction support service. Photograph Moya Nolan

10am

I call to our bike shop in Inchicore to see how business is. The lads working there have overcome addiction and it’s an opportunity for them to upskill and return to the workplace. Once our new unit in Bluebell is open, we’ll be able to put a greater volume of people through, with the ultimate aim of training mechanics for a return to mainstream employment.

Noon

I touch base with all of our managers to see if there are any live issues, for example, with kids in our childcare service. When there’s addiction in the family, they’re very vulnerable and the current housing crisis can mean they’re living in an overcrowded home.

1pm

Usually a working lunch, putting in calls and checking emails.

2pm

Much of the afternoon is earmarked for meetings and finding new funding streams. Our services support about 120 adults and 20 children at any one time.

4.30pm

How quickly I get home to Santry depends on rush-hour traffic. I see the young fella for a few cuddles and a bedtime story and then it’s time to wind down, listening to or playing music. I’m a big music fan and I’ve been known to front an R&B band called Doctor’s Orders.