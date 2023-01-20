Natural health: I'm still coughing and sneezing after picking up virus 

The pain you experienced in your back could be a case of muscle strain due to repeated bouts of coughing or reduced movement due to illness. However, it can also indicate a more serious chest infection or even pneumonia in some cases. Keep a close eye on this, and check with a health professional if the stabbing pain reappears or worsens.
Burns can take their time to heal, especially on our hands, as we need to keep using them and they don’t get the same rest and recovery we usually allow for other injuries.
