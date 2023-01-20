Natural health: I'm still coughing and sneezing after picking up virus 

I caught two viral infections over Christmas, almost back-to-back. On both occasions, I experienced a sharp pain in my upper back. I’m on the mend but still coughing and sneezing. What would you recommend?

The pain you experienced in your back could be a case of muscle strain due to repeated bouts of coughing or reduced movement due to illness. However, it can also indicate a more serious chest infection or even pneumonia in some cases. Keep a close eye on this, and check with a health professional if the stabbing pain reappears or worsens.

The adage of plenty of rest and fluids is precisely what we need to fully recover from a cold virus and improve white blood cell function. Water, unsweetened herbal teas, and broths are ideal for keeping the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract hydrated and helping to repel viral infection. Sugar, sweet drinks, and fruit juices are best avoided until you fully recover.

Even though you are over the worst, it is still essential to nourish your body with soups, broths, and other simple and hearty foods, along with taking immune-supportive measures.

Zinc is an important mineral for immune health and is particularly effective when taken as a lozenge. You will need to take a 25mg lozenge three times a day (providing 75mg daily) for a week, then reduce the dosage to 15-25mg daily for maintenance and ongoing immune support.

Vitamin C is another well-documented nutrient crucial to recovery and immune health. When you have been ill, your vitamin C requirements typically increase — so you could need from 3,000 to 5,000mg daily.

About two weeks ago, I burnt my hand while taking a roast out of the oven. The wound is healing slowly. Is there anything I can do to speed it up?

Burns can take their time to heal, especially on our hands, as we need to keep using them and they don’t get the same rest and recovery we usually allow for other injuries.

A few natural remedies may help speed up the healing process.

Lavender essential oil is one of the vital topical remedies for treating burns. It gives immediate relief for minor burns and acts as a balm during the later stages of healing. You can apply pure lavender essential oil directly to the affected area or use a lavender salve if you prefer.

Aloe vera has long been associated with all burns, including sunburn. The inner gel of the aloe plant is soothing to the skin, helps reduce scarring, and aids skin repair.

Plantain leaf is excellent for the swift and effective healing of all wounds. Scientific studies have shown it to be a versatile medicinal plant. It has anti-inflammatory effects, helps staunch bleeding, and contains allantoin, which promotes skin cell repair. Plantago majora and Plantago lanceolata are equally effective.

As well as using the fresh leaf as a poultice, you can make an infused oil using the freshly gathered herb. Pick the plantain on a dry day, brush off any loose dirt or insects, chop it coarsely and fill a clean, dry glass jar with the chopped leaves. Pour oil (olive is good) over the herb until the plantain is covered, then screw the lid on.

Label the jar — plant name, date, and type of oil you have used. Infuse at room temperature for four to six weeks. Once the oil has been infused with the plantain, strain it thoroughly using a muslin cloth or clean tea towel and apply directly to the affected area.

I would suggest using a herbal reference book or website (wild foraging sites can also be an excellent source of information) to ensure you identify plantain correctly before gathering it. A general web search can be quite unreliable.

