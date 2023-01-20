Working Life: The team is trained in caring for patients who have experienced sexual violence

6am

I take my golden retriever Ruby for a brisk 20-minute walk, followed by coffee and breakfast with my partner, before driving to work.

8am

At the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (Satu) in Letterkenny, my day starts with opening the unit, and checking the diary and emails for the planned day. This could change depending on acute referrals from individuals or professionals.

9am

Follow-up clinics are carried out every day in the Donegal Satu and are arranged based on patient availability. Clinics are in the Letterkenny Satu or at one of our outreach sites.

Patient-centred care is key to the high attendance (96%) for follow-up care in the northwest. Clinics may be arranged before or after work, school, or college, or planned to link in with other scheduled appointments, particularly if the patient has a distance to travel.

Noon

I facilitate a 35-minute interactive information session via video link to gynae nurses and doctors on how to recognise, respond and refer to Satu services.

12.30pm

Lunch and a catch-up with the team.

1pm

At a quarterly Sexual Assault Response Team multi-agency meeting, we discuss agency developments/additional training needs in providing the optimum response and support for people who have experienced sexual violence.

2pm

Follow-up clinics continue inclusive of cervical screening for patients who have never availed of the free service or are delayed in their screening schedule. Letters are written and posted and samples taken to the hospital laboratory for analysis.

5pm

An Garda Síochána call the service requesting a forensic examination. In all cases, medical stability takes precedence. Details regarding the patient’s capacity to give consent, age and gender, reported incident date and time are noted. We check travel distance, and a time for attendance is arranged.

The team is organised. It consists of Satu support staff: nurses/midwives/healthcare assistants specially trained in caring for patients who have experienced sexual violence and a Rape Crisis Centre support worker who provides psychological support to the patient and their family/friends.

The unit and team are prepared and ready for the patient’s arrival. With the patient’s informed consent, I carry out the forensic clinical examination. It’s done in a caring, non-judgemental, reassuring manner and takes approximately three hours from the time the patient arrives.

10pm

A reflective journey home and wind down for the rest of the evening.

For more information on the national Satu service click here: www2.hse.ie/sexual-assault-treatment-units/