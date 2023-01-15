What happens to your body, mind and brain when you give up alcohol?

Have you kicked off the new year with a resolution to stop drinking alcohol? There is an assumption that a person’s body and mind will see a quick turnaround when they limit or completely curb their alcohol intake but Dr Christina Mulvany, a GP with Webdoctor.ie, says this strongly depends on how much alcohol the person is typically drinking. Alcohol affects our brains, our bodies, our mental wellbeing, and how we interact with the world around us. With more and more people becoming sober curious or re-evaluating their drinking behaviours and alcohol choices, the changes they experience when they put the glass down for a period of time or for good, may be unexpected. So, what happens to our bodies and minds when we quit alcohol?

Withdrawal symptoms

In the beginning, these changes will likely consist of mood changes and alcohol cravings but the longer a person goes without alcohol, the more significant the differences.

“The recommended weekly low-risk alcohol guides are less than 11 standard drinks for women, and 17 standard drinks for men, spread over three or more days, with at least two alcohol-free days,” she says. “Initially, if a person is taking alcohol regularly in moderate to large amounts, they may notice alcohol cravings, reduced energy, feeling low, and even depression. If they are taking relatively large amounts of alcohol regularly, they may even experience severe withdrawal symptoms, such as dangerously raised heart rate, increased blood pressure, and possible seizures.”

Dr Mulvany emphasises that anyone who is a heavy or dependent drinker should always seek medical support and advice before they quit drinking, due to the potentially dangerous (even potentially fatal) impacts of going “cold turkey” without the right monitoring.

“However, on that note,” she says, “no one should be scared of giving up drinking due to this. The right help is out there, you just need to ask. The benefits in the long term are worth it. For most people, withdrawal symptoms will begin to recede within 48 to 72 hours of quitting alcohol.”

What happens to our bodies?

After the first week of quitting alcohol, the withdrawal symptoms are likely to cease, and sleep will improve. Your body begins to repair itself. By two weeks, there may be some weight loss as the empty calories of alcohol are no longer consumed. And incredibly, after those two weeks, a liver that shows signs of fatty deposits will show signs of improving and healing.

“By three to four weeks,” says Dr Mulvany, “blood pressure and the level of fat will start to reduce to healthier levels. Also, your sleep routine, dietary intake, and overall hydration should continue to improve as well.” One drinking session can limit your body’s defences for 24 hours, but by the one-month mark, not only will your skin show significant signs of improvement, but your immune system will be stronger and able to resist even common illnesses. By three months, you will notice improved energy and an improved sense of general wellbeing.

“In the long run, you will reduce your chances of several types of cancers,” says Dr Mulvany, “including in the oesophagus, mouth, throat, and breast. You will also reduce your risk of other health issues, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, liver disease, and serious trauma.”

What happens when you give up alcohol?

What happens to our minds?

“Alcohol use overloads our brains with dopamine and also reduces the brain’s dopamine receptors,” says Dr Mulvany. “Dopamine is responsible for allowing us to feel pleasure, satisfaction, and motivation.” Depression is a common symptom of quitting or limiting alcohol intake as when you first ease up on drinking, the lack of dopamine can lead to feelings of sadness and hopelessness. Dr Mulvany is encouraging as she says that, over time, your brain will normalise its dopamine levels.

“You will also find that rational decision-making and impulse control will start to return,” she says. “Early recovery can involve struggling with mood and overall mental wellness, but as your body and brain begin to heal, you will experience renewed motivation towards health habits in your life. You will be able to take up new activities that boost your mood and stimulate cell growth in the brain, such as daily exercise, improved diet, and a sense of heightened motivation towards positive goals.”

While these early low moods can be difficult, but possible, to get through, it is worth noting that while the short-term effect of drinking alcohol can boost serotonin, the happy hormone that increases feelings of happiness and wellbeing, over time, long-term drinking can diminish serotonin production leading to a significant chance of depression.

“Once you quit drinking, serotonin production can also eventually return to normal,” says Dr Mulvany. “By eliminating alcohol, you will start to better understand your mental health and determine what it is you need to feel your best, be it exercise, better diet, better relationships, counselling, medication, or mindfulness.”

What happens to our brains?

It can be harder to remember things and brain fog can take over when dependent on alcohol. A person’s perception can be cloudy and motor skills impaired. These natural abilities are likely to be regained when a person limits or cuts their usual number of units.

“The frontal lobe of the brain is responsible for critical functions, such as reasoning, decision making, problem solving, language, behaviour control, memory, and motor function,” says Dr Mulvany. “Alcohol use can damage these areas of the brain extensively, causing symptoms, such as memory loss and decreased rational thinking.” It can be difficult to process large amounts of information, but Dr Mulvany emphasises that as new cell growth begins to repair this damage, these symptoms improve.

“Studies into the effects of alcohol on the brain have shown that the brain is able to repair itself quite quickly after stopping drinking,” she says. “It has been shown that years of abstaining from alcohol can allow the brain to return to its original volume and can repair neural connections.”

By limiting or cutting your alcohol intake, the brain begins to adjust to a new balanced state without the damaging effects of alcohol. Dr Mulvany highlights that “those suffering from addiction can have a very difficult time during this phase, as the brain is suddenly being denied something that it believes is necessary for its regular function, resulting in the manifestation of withdrawal symptoms. This happens soon after the person has taken their last drink.”

This balanced state can be a complicated process as the brain adjusts the person’s senses and understanding of how they may now function but quitting alcohol can restore a person and their senses to some semblance of normality.

“Once you quit,” says Dr Mulvany, “you can feel a lifting of a ‘haze’ from your thoughts and feelings. Reaching this point can often be preceded by difficult withdrawal symptoms, however, once you get past this, your newly obtained clarity can truly show you how much alcohol impacted your mind and body, helping to reinforce your decision to stop drinking alcohol.

“As the brain learns to exist without the need for alcohol,” she continues, “this mental power can be geared towards more positive self-development, personal relationships, and other interests or hobbies, instead of always fixating on a world ruled by alcohol.”

Dr Mulvany reiterates that quitting or limiting alcohol intake after a period of sustained drinking behaviours, is not smooth. “Almost everyone quitting alcohol will have moments where they feel worse before they feel better,” she says. “You may experience a sense of being stuck or of relapsing either emotionally or physically. However, everyone has the capacity to move forward. With the right support, you can feel better, you can leave alcohol and addiction behind, and you can create a new, happier, healthier future.”