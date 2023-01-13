Natural health: How can I stop grinding my teeth at night?

My dentist tells me there are signs of wear and tear because I grind my teeth. I have started to wear a night guard. Is there anything else I can do?

Teeth grinding is commonly linked with stress, and it is typical for those who grind their teeth to clench their jaw during waking hours. You might like to stop and take a moment at various times throughout the day to note if you are clenching your jaw. If so, then take some time to breathe and relax your jaw muscles.

One of the most effective methods is gently pressing the front of the tongue upwards against the hard palate and letting it rest there. Breathe slowly and consciously through your nostrils as you leave the tongue in place with your mouth closed.

It is important not to push the tongue or hold it with tension and allow it to settle against the roof of the mouth. Resting the tongue in this position has long been used to help alleviate tension headaches, prevent snoring, open the sinus passages, reduce mouth breathing, and minimise the likelihood of teeth grinding while asleep.

While stress is a well-known root cause of grinding and clenching the teeth and jaw, you might also like to rule out physiological causes by visiting a specialist to check the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and jaw alignment.

Supplementary magnesium might provide some relief. This vital mineral helps with muscle and nervous tension and is an excellent sleep aid. Magnesium levels tend to drop at night, which is why many people suffer from muscle cramping, restless legs, muscle pain, and palpitations when trying to sleep.

The website www.jawpain.ie offers a comprehensive overview of how to deal with TMJ disorders, bruxism (tooth grinding), and jaw clenching. It is a valuable resource and also provides support and information.

I picked up a heavy cold over Christmas, which has left me feeling tired and irritable. What natural remedy would you suggest?

The Christmas season often carries additional stressors and we often let our healthy habits slip. At this time of year, our immune systems typically cope with quite the load.

While a head cold typically only lasts for two to four days, personal and work commitments around Christmas can push us to the limit, leaving us more vulnerable to illness, with recovery taking longer — even weeks. Rest is crucial to a full recovery and will help bolster your immune function.

Magnesium can super boost your healing while you rest and sleep. This mineral helps muscle and nerve repair and promotes relaxation and sleep. Subclinical levels of magnesium can be a contributing factor when it comes to physical and mental fatigue.

Sugar, sweet drinks, and fruit juices are best avoided until you fully recover. Even though you are over the worst, it is essential to nourish your body with soups, broths, and other simple and hearty foods and take immune-supportive measures.

Zinc is an important mineral for immune health and is particularly effective when taken as a lozenge. You will need to take a 25mg lozenge three times a day (providing 75mg daily) for a week, then reduce the dosage to 15-25mg daily for maintenance and ongoing immune support.

Vitamin C is another well-documented nutrient crucial to recovery and immune health. A quarter teaspoon of pure sodium ascorbate stirred into a glass of water (gargle a little against your throat before swallowing for best effect) will provide around 1,000-1,200mg of vitamin C. When you have been ill, your vitamin C requirements typically increase — you might need anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000mg daily.

Please consult with your health professional before taking therapeutic dosages of any supplements or nutrients.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.