Natural health: How can I stop grinding my teeth at night?

Teeth grinding is commonly linked with stress, and it is typical for those who grind their teeth to clench their jaw during waking hours. You might like to stop and take a moment at various times throughout the day to note if you are clenching your jaw. If so, then take some time to breathe and relax your jaw muscles.
The Christmas season often carries additional stressors and we often let our healthy habits slip. At this time of year, our immune systems typically cope with quite the load.
